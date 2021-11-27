Clearly, the 1998 sci-fi catastrophe film Armageddon – 39% lacks critical enhancements. It was directed by Michael Bay, written by Jerry Bruckheimer, and starred famous film industry stars such as Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Owen Wilson, Will Patton, Michael Clarke Duncan, Peter Stormare, and Steve Buscemi. The plot focuses on a group of oil rig drillers that are sent by NASA to a giant asteroid that is about to collide with planet Earth. The objective of the team is to drill the surface of the celestial body and destroy it with a nuclear bomb and save humanity.

Apparently this movie from Bay It was not entirely crazy, as it managed to predict a part of the future. Last Tuesday, NASA launched the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission to deliberately crash a spacecraft into an asteroid, this being a test run in case humanity ever needs to stop a giant space rock from ending with life on Earth. Upon learning of this event, the director of Armageddon He quickly took his hat off to the space station on his Instagram account and expressed a few words of emotion about his almost correct prediction:

I told you. But nobody wanted to listen to me. NASA’s DART rocket took off today! It’s going to do a little BAYHEM in space!

Also, in an interview for TheWrap, Bay He shared his thoughts about said space mission, pointing out the similarities between the events in the film and those in real life, thanking NASA for doing this type of task in order to be prepared for the possibility of a catastrophe of this magnitude. The director said the following:

Our plan was not very different. Thank goodness they are doing something because these things (asteroids) are lethal. They come at 24,000 miles per hour, if I remember correctly, and they can cause a big bang on the ground. NASA is not sending an oil rig, but our plan was not too far off to send a ship to push it, be it with a nuke or whatever, they just have to push it. They had a lot of things that we mentioned in the movie as options for their actual plans.

Although the events that occurred in the film sound quite similar to those of NASA, there is a key difference in said mission and this is that the institution is sending its SpaceX Falcon9 rocket into space without a crew, with the purpose of colliding and destroying. to the small asteroid known as Dimorphos. Undoubtedly, the director must be overflowing with happiness at this time to see how what he once dreamed and transformed into a film is gradually becoming real, he also reiterated that he is deeply grateful for the work that NASA is carrying out. out to prevent any misfortune. Bay added in the interview:

It just makes the world realize that maybe one day there will be a big problem, so it is best to get going and practice for what could be a very dire situation. It’s great that they’re trying.

