Beware SPOILERS!

Following the shocking latest episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ the series’ return that ended in 2013 with one of the most hated endings in television history, Michael C. Hall has spoken to the Los Angeles Times about the fate of his character and how things end. Unlike the ambiguity with which season 8 ended, in ‘The Sins of the Father’ (episode 10 of this miniseries) Dexter dies without a doubt and he does it from a shot in the chest at the hands of his son Harrison (Jack Alcott). The past of this peculiar serial killer has finally caught up with him and there is no other redemption for him than to die as his victims, after having killed police sergeant Logan (Alano Miller) outside of his code of ethics: “Some people may have done it predict and others will be surprised by him, “says Hall,” Some people will accept him, others will reject him. I think it will be difficult for people to deal with his fate since he is someone with whom they have spent a lot of time and have a lot of affection for him. less in some cases. “

“The way the season concludes resonates,” continues Hall. “It seems justified. As disturbing as it is, I hope audiences appreciate the echoes of Dexter dying this way at the hands of his son.” Hall was never satisfied with the original ending aired on September 22, 2013 and titled ‘Remember the Monsters?’, But he is happy with the way his story has now ended forever: “People were complaining about an ending that, without a doubt, was an open ending without any sense of closure. I guess you have to be careful what you wish for. “

Goodbye for sure?

The series ends with Dexter dead and Harrison fleeing the city aided by Police Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), who also happens to be Dexter’s ex, but is it the final ending? With the protagonist out, the series leaves a door open for Harrison’s story to be told, and that’s an idea that showrunner Clyde Phillips is more than willing to explore. Phillips told Collider that the only obstacle for now was the network itself, Showtime, which has not yet committed to continuing the story: “If they called me and told me they want to do ‘Harrison’, I would drop everything and say yes. in a minute”. Also, as a not-so-crazy idea, Michael C. Hall could come back as his own son’s dark passenger: “I don’t know if it’s the best idea in the world or the most obvious idea in the world. If Showtime says yes and I can put together one Writers room, is a question that I would ask them. Right now I have no idea. “