Michael Caine, a British actor well known for his extensive career, with more than 150 films and numerous appearances on television, has announced his retirement. After having participated in classics like Battle of britain (1969), Alfie, The Irresistible Seducer – 100%, Deadly Game – 96%, Hannah and Her Sisters – 93% and Children of Men – 92%, among others, believe that it is time to rest.

Caine won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor twice, and was nominated three times in the category of Best Actor. He was also recognized with Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards, among other accolades. His latest film is comedy / drama Best Sellers, directed by Lina roessler and where Caine performs alongside Aubrey Plaza, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, Veronica Ferres and Cary Elwes.

In interview with the show Kermode and Mayo, from BBC Radio 1, the actor admitted that it is difficult for him to walk due to a spinal problem, and also, at 88 years old, it is more difficult for him to find roles. However, his fledgling writing career seems to be going well. These were his words:

Interestingly, it has actually turned out to be my last role [el de Best Sellers]. Because I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spinal problem that affects my legs, so I can’t walk very well. And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and successful, so now I’m not an actor, I’m a writer.

Caine also admitted that, in part, his failure to act is because he hasn’t found a role that really interests him, and not many have had the interest to pursue it. But look on the bright side and highlight the benefits of being a writer:

Which is lovely, because as an actor you have to get up at 6:30 in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you start writing without leaving your bed! I think it will be my last movie, yes. Honestly, there have been no offers for two years, because no one has been making the movies that I want to do. Also, you know I’m 88 years old. There aren’t exactly scripts with an 88-year-old lead, you know?

Although these are not his only roles, nor the most important, it is necessary to highlight the collaborations that the actor had with the filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The first time they worked together was on Batman Begins – 84%, where he gave life to Alfred Pennyworth, the faithful butler of the Wayne family; later he played engineer John Cutter in The Big Trick – 76%, based on the novel by Christopher Priest; then we got him back as Alfred in Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, a film that has been recognized and praised in the last 13 years; later he gave life to Professor Miles in The Origin – 86%; in 2012 we last saw him as Alfred in The Dark Knight Rises – 87%, and although the film divided opinions between fans and critics, at least everyone remembers a couple of Alfred memes from the film. In 2014 Caine reappeared in a film by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar – 71%, science fiction work that was a box office success and garnered many fans for the British director, in addition to those he already had for his Batman trilogy. Finally, in 2020 Caine and Nolan’s latest collaboration, Tenet, was released – 83%, a film that failed at the box office because it was released in theaters in the middle of the pandemic.

We will certainly miss the good Michael Caine, but we will be able to enjoy his performances over and over again, and with his long history, fans will have many movies to watch. After a life dedicated body and soul to the acting profession, it is fair and deserved a break, and one never knows, maybe it will happen like with Clint Eastwood, who stopped appearing in movies for several years and then returned with La Mula – 75% and Cry Macho – 65%. We’ll see what happens in the future.

