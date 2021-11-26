11/26/2021 at 17:32 CET

Michael Carrick, Manchester United manager, praised Jadon Sancho after his first scorer with the team against Villarreal. The interim coach assured at a press conference that the brand new signing last summer “He has a great future ahead of him.”

The English footballer, who came from Borussia Dortmund for 85 million euros, was having trouble adjusting to the team, but this Tuesday he redeemed himself with his first goal with United to seal the victory against Villarreal.

For his part, the legend of the English team was full of praise for the young winger: “He is an incredible player. You will not see him happier than when he is with the ball at his feet. He’s trying to create, go for defenders, score goals. I have been able to see it in games and in training. We believe in it. I’m not surprised by what he did the other day. “

Carrick also did not want to hold his compatriot with responsibility: “Sometimes it takes time to adjust. He’s a very young player in a big club, in a new league. It’s not easy.”

“I don’t think beyond Sunday”

Regarding the imminent appointment of Ralf rangnick As a new coach, the current occupant of the Old Trafford bench has not wanted to advance events: “I have no news of anything. I can’t tell you much. There is a lot of speculation and rumors, but my mind is on the game. My focus is on preparing the team the best I can and on giving it my all. I don’t think beyond Sunday. “