Michael Chandler is still optimistic and looks forward to another shot at becoming lightweight champion by the end of 2022.

Much of that confidence comes from his behavior inside the Octagon, both in victory and in defeat. He defeated Dan Hooker on his debut, came within seconds of finishing Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight title, and was part of the 2021 Fight of the Year with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

The showdown between Oliveira and Gaethje leaves Chandler with a couple of interesting options that could put him back on the hunt for UFC gold. One such option is former interim champion Dustin Poirier, whom he had already tried to face in the past, when he first signed with the UFC in late 2020.

“That’s what I wanted to do when I entered the UFC. I wanted to fight the best. Poirier was actually one of the guys we asked for, and he refused from the start. And I have no problem with that. He was at the top of the division, and I was the new guy to the UFC. So, it’s always been on my list. He’s a guy I respect. Someone I admire within the sport of mixed martial arts. A guy with whom I would love to compete ”.

Right after his fight with Gaethje last November, Chandler also mentioned former two-division champion Conor McGregor as a potential opponent for his next fight.

On the other hand, McGregor recognized Michael Chandler for his courageous performance against Gaethje.

And it looks like that would be exactly the kind of fight to welcome the Irish superstar once he’s recovered from his leg injury.

“Obviously, Conor, I’ve already given my opinion on that subject. I think a fight between Conor and myself would be absolutely huge. I want to have great moments, great fights, and those kinds of high-level scenarios so that I can continue to build my career ”.

Michael Chandler knows that Poirier and McGregor are very high-profile opponents. So a win over either of them puts him back on the fast track to title contention. Given his history with Oliveira and Chandler, the former Bellator lightweight champion knows it wouldn’t take much to get the UFC to schedule any of those rematches in order to continue with his plans.

“The champion is Charles Oliveira. I’ve fought him, and people would love to see me fight him again. Obviously from the way things turned out in the first fight. So the guy who’s probably going to challenge him is Justin Gaethje, who I obviously had a Fight of the Year with. Maybe with a little more tactics, and thinking about winning. I actually would have won that fight, but I didn’t manage to clinch victory at the time. I loved it, I really enjoyed my life in there. I didn’t care if I won, I was only there to be in a battle. “

Chandler understands that saying he didn’t care if he was victorious in the fight with Gaethje might upset some people, but that was part of the game tonight.

Michael Chandler is hoping for a chance to see Gaethje standing in front of him again, this time with five rounds and a title in between.

“It was the first time that I didn’t care if the referee raised my hand or Gaethje’s. I’m sure that annoys my fans, and the people who thought I was going to become a champion. But all I can do is let myself be guided by the situation, and how I feel. I love my life and I love that this fight was part of my career. Part of my journey. “

“There is no doubt that the vast majority of people were extremely entertaining with that fight. I know they would love to see me fight Justin Gaethje again. Maybe it’s for the title at the end of 2022. We’ll see ”.

Post navigation