Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto walking through the streets of Dubrovnik.

Photo: Grgo Jelavic / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto walking through the streets of Dubrovnik.

Photo: Grgo Jelavic / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto walking through the streets of Dubrovnik.

Photo: Grgo Jelavic / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto walking through the streets of Dubrovnik.

Photo: Grgo Jelavic / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the waters of Croatia, with his wife Yvette Prieto and a group of friends, from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

Michael Jordan smoking a cigar.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

Michael Jordan with his wife, Yvette Prieto.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

Michael Jordan with his wife, Yvette Prieto.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

Michael Jordan with his wife, Yvette Prieto.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

Jordan enjoys a few days of vacation in the waters of Croatia with his wife Yvette Prieto, in the picture, and a group of friends.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

Michael Jordan with his wife, Yvette Prieto.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the waters of Croatia, with his wife Yvette Prieto and a group of friends, from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

Michael Jordan with his wife, Yvette Prieto.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Ivo Cagalj / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT

The legendary former NBA player enjoys the sea of ​​Split, Croatia, with his family from a luxurious yacht that the American has rented for the occasion.

Photo: Dusko Jaramaz / PIXSELL GTRES

Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:03 p.m. EDT