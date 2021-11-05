11/04/2021

On at 22:06 CET

Artur Lopez

Jack Grealish begins to feel the weight of the 117 million euro label on his back. Predictably, the English attacker has not stood out at Manchester City in the same way that he stood out at Aston Villa. In Guardiola’s team, Grealish is another good player who signed with the ‘citizens’. And that he enjoys the total confidence of the Santpedor coach with his nine starts in ten Premier League games, taking ownership to a disgruntled Sterling in Manchester.

However, this abundant participation has not translated into an overwhelming domain on the field. In fact, The exhibitions of Phil Foden, whose meteoric progression promises many joys to the Etihad Stadium, have caused more furor. In figures, Grealish is still far from his records last season, six goals and ten assists in 26 games with the ‘villains’ shirt. In fifteen games with City, the sought-after attacker has scored two goals and three assists. A goal in the Premier and two goal passes make up too poor a baggage for a footballer for which they surpassed the barrier of one hundred million.

“Will it be as good as it could be on another team? Maybe not.”

Beyond the numbers, Michael Owen, the former Liverpool striker, questioned on Sky Sports if the virtues of the English international really match the skyblue game: “He’s a very good player on a very good team. But will he be as good as he could be on another team? Maybe not. I don’t think he necessarily fits in at City.

The commentator did not question Grealish’s abilities: “I’m a big Jack Grealish fan. He’s brave and asks for the ball under pressure.. He is exceptional. “The impudence and overflow of the 26-year-old winger make him one of the most downed footballers in the Premier, a magnet for the fouls of rivals. But Owen does not believe that this factor benefits his team either: “City don’t want fouls. When City have a foul in the final third of the field, they put the ball in play and they start again. Grealish will score goals, but he doesn’t fit as a glove.”

The former player of Real Madrid and other great teams also hinted that Grealish now plays with teammates of his stature, and that he should trust them more: “He used to be the best in his team. Now he plays with other great players. He must learn to trust them more and do things faster.”. It is still early and it is possible to give a margin to the adaptation of the English extreme. At the moment, he has the full confidence of Pep Guardiola, and was a starter both in the English League match against Crystal Palace, and in the Champions League victory against Bruges.