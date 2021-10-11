Michael Saul Dell, calls Blockchain technology underrated, implying that the full potential of the technology has not yet been harnessed. But, he has no opinion on Bitcoin.

Specifically, the American billionaire businessman and founder of the computer company “Dell Technologies”, Michael Saul Dell, shared his opinion in an interview with “The New York Times”.

In particular, despite Michael Dell’s seemingly neutral stance, Dell’s company has been committing to Bitcoin in the past.

To recall, Michael Dell was one of the early adopters of Bitcoin. His company, which sells a variety of products, from hardware to cloud computing services, began accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment in 2014. Through a partnership with Coinbase.

Also, in February 2015, it expanded the new payment option internationally. By the way, Michael Dell stopped accepting Bitcoin in 2017 due to insufficient demand.

Due to low demand, Bitcoin is no longer available as a form of payment. Our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.

Who is Michael Dell?

Michael Saul Dell, born February 23, 1965, in Houston, Texas, United States. He is an American billionaire businessman and philanthropist. His orthodontist father and his mother a stockbroker.

He is the founder, president, and CEO of Dell Technologies. One of the largest technology infrastructure companies in the world. And, author of the new book, “Play Well, But Win: A CEO’s Journey from Founder to Leader.” In which he analyzes the purchase, sale, listing and exclusion of companies throughout his career.

“This is something my parents told my two brothers and me, before going out to play ball in the street. And it’s one of my earliest childhood memories and it stuck with me as a general philosophy of life, as I watched them navigate their lives. It has been a lifespan philosophy and it turned out to be a good title for the book. “

Does CEO look down on Bitcoin?

On DealBook’s “Influencers” episode, Andy Serwer noted, “When people talk about great technology these days, they usually don’t mention Dell, but maybe they should. This is because the decades-old PC business has adapted and thrived amid massive change, and it won’t stop anytime soon. “

In the weekend edition of the DealBook newsletter: Michael Dell discusses his deal-making philosophy, what’s expected of CEOs these days and doing business over Zoom. https://t.co/chMSoqqV9u – DealBook (@dealbook) October 9, 2021

Indeed, Michael Dell is a Blockchain fanatic. Which could help boost your company’s infrastructure business.

Similarly, Michael Dell listed Blockchain technology alongside autonomous vehicles. And biotechnology powered by artificial intelligence (AI), as a potential revenue driver for the company.

“At the core of your knowledge, the increasingly connected smart world is an enormous amount of data. And all that data requires infrastructure and technology to manage it. That’s why we are the world’s leading provider of all that. “

As a fun fact, Michael Dell declined to comment on whether Bitcoin was undervalued or overvalued.

“I think Blockchain technology is probably underrated. Bitcoin, I will pass that. I really do not know”.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Antonio Gala: “Happiness is realizing that nothing is too important.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related