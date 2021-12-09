12/09/2021 at 2:28 PM CET

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), quadruple world champion in F1 with Red Bull, has surprised this Thursday in Abu Dhabi with his position on the battle for the title that will be resolved on Sunday between the English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and the Dutch Max Vestappen (Red Bull), even on points, but with the advantage of the latter, by counting one more victory (9). “Whatever happens, he will always remain the best Michael Schumacher,” he said.Seb‘, remembering that although Hamilton He equaled the seven crowns of his compatriot last year, the figure of the ‘Kaiser’ continues to be at the top in the history of Formula 1.

“It doesn’t affect me personally who wins the title. It doesn’t matter if Lewis wins this one or if he wins three or four more titles. For me, Michael is the best, and he will always be the best,” he said. Vettel, 34 years old – with 53 victories and 57 ‘poles’ in the premier class – during the official FIA press conference at the Yas Marina circuit.

“I have a clear head; I do not want Max to win so that Lewis does not break Michael Schumacher’s record. In that sense I do not care, because for me Michael will always remain the best. And it is clear that I lived great moments at Red Bull . A team where there are already many people who are not there, but in which there are others for whom I would be happy if they win the title, although the constructors ‘title is more complicated. From the drivers’ sphere, both deserve it; and from that of the teams, too, “has settled Vettel.