01/06/2022 at 19:13 CET

Girona’s coach, Míchel Sánchez, affirmed that his team was “superior” to Osasuna in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey and that he deserved to go through the knockout stages because he played “a great game, playing one-on-one and with a lot of confidence before a great rival of First “.

“The team has given a very good version,” said the Madrid coach, who stressed that his pupils played “against a team that really squeezes.”

He also celebrated the good dynamics of Girona and admitted that “the team is plugged in and works very well together, in attack and defense“, but claimed that” flattery or patting on the back should not condition “because, in his opinion,” we must continue to improve. “

In this sense, he added that in the league Girona does not have enough points “to be able to relax” because it is “in a deficit of points” and “it has not made a first round to have a setback”, and insisted that “we must continue pressing “to achieve your goals.

What’s more, Míchel admitted that his favorite rival for the round of 16 would be Barcelona: “Positions to choose for our fans, it would be great. It would be a very nice tie, but whoever it is will be an important rival.”

Follow the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Míchel referred to the situation of Argentine striker Nahuel Bustos, who missed several scoring chances. “Today has not had luck in the face of goal, but this is going through streaks. Your work has been good. You have two options: lower your head or get stronger. If you hang your head, you won’t have a choice. It has to be strong, look up, “he settled.