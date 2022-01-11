Michelle Obama, one of the best positioned political figures in U.S, has returned fully to politics and has the objective of significantly influencing the local elections that are celebrated this 2022.

The former first lady said in a letter Sunday that a coalition of voting rights organizations would register more than a million new voters across the country in the run-up to the midterm elections.

Obama, who founded When We All Vote, a campaign to register and organize voters, also said in the letter that the coalition would organize at least 100,000 Americans to contact their senators, urging them to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Electoral reform legislation is struggling to pass the Senate as moderate Democrats are reluctant to change Senate rules and get it passed, the outlet details. Politician.

Democrats seek to continue controlling the Senate

The letter of Michelle Obama, which was published as an advertisement in the New York Times Sunday, comes at the beginning of a week in which the president Joe biden will travel to Georgia to talk about what your administration considers Republican efforts to suppress the vote.

The momentum for electoral reform is intensifying before the midterm elections of 2022, in which the Democrats will fight for keep your tight grip on the Senate (50-50) as Republican-led state legislatures across the country enact restrictive election laws.

In the letter, titled “Fight for our vote”Obama referred to the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

“A year ago, we witnessed an unprecedented assault on our Capitol and our democracy. From Georgia and Florida to Iowa and Texas, states passed laws designed to make it difficult for Americans to vote. And in other state legislatures across the country, legislators have tried to do the same, “he said.

He compared modern voter suppression tactics to “electoral taxes, literacy tests and laws designed to disempower them [a los estadounidenses]”, and said that” we must give Congress no choice but to act decisively to protect the right to vote and make the ballot box more accessible to all. ”

