Michelle Renaud leaves Televisa and goes to the big screen | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the beautiful actress Michelle Renaud will take a break from Televisa and will welcome you to the big screen, as you have made the decision to take your career one step further in the acting industry.

The actress of “Wanting it all” and “The queen is me” plays one of those magical characters in the romantic comedy “Malvada” romantic comedy now on filming, where fantasy will be present.

It should be noted that the actress had received several film offers for a long time, however, her contract with Televisa that placed her on a draft another prevented him from combining activities.

This is how one day he decided to take a break from the small screen and soon a couple of projects came to him, including “Malvada.”

My character is full of magic, he is the one who puts all the fantasy into the project “, he comments about his character.

Like any little girl, Michelle as a little girl watched Disney movies and kept saying that this character was her.

The film directed by JM Cravioto begins with a couple who love each other, but who unexpectedly thunders, each having to follow his life. One day she receives a call from her ex-mother-in-law asking for her help, as her son is getting married, but to a witch. “

This is how his character is full of magic and he is the one who puts all the fantasy into the project, because although he loves to cry in soap operas, there are mystical issues and it is magical.

Yes I was afraid because it was going to the movies, but I have realized that as an actress I have to act and that’s it. I like that in the cinema they take more time for a scene, everything is more measured; and on TV we do 30 scenes in a day, it’s crazy amazing, because after a few hours you laugh, cry, hug, get angry and at night, the body asks what happened, “she says amused.

On the other hand, Renaud debuted when she was a child with the telenovela Ángeles sin Paraíso and in 2006 she worked in Rebelde, where she played Michelle Pineda.

Then in 2009 she participated in the telenovela Camaleones and other roles that she has developed are Full of love, Neither with you nor without you and she played Alba Morales in La mujer del Vendaval.

In 2014 she made an antagonistic participation in the telenovela El color de la passion, where she played Rebeca Murillo in her young stage.

That same year he obtained his first leading role in La sombra del past, along with Pablo Lyle, Alexis Ayala and Alejandra Barros.

In 2015 he obtained a youth leading role in the telenovela Pasión y poder, along with Fernando Colunga and Jorge Salinas and that was how his roles became more and more important and he began to gain more popularity with the audience and of course on social networks.