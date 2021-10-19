10/19/2021 at 8:18 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Girona played the best game of the season last Saturday in Montilivi against Huesca but it did not help them to get the three points. The defeat (1-3) left Girona in a very difficult situation in the standings, another day down.

Although Michel he was “happy & rdquor; for almost everything he saw against the Aragonese, the improvement did not help. “If we generated twenty approaches and shot ten times and only scored one goal, we will have to generate thirty & rdquor;.

In addition, the coach acknowledges that in defense, the team disconnected in the second goal. “We have to improve in this regard. We were 82 perfect minutes and we disconnected. We can’t afford it & rdquor;. The coach confessed that he is comforted to know that he has “the love and trust of the club & rdquor; despite the classification.

The situation in the table is worrying and Michel is aware of it. For this, he sighs for a victory. “Winning would make us stronger & rdquor ;. In this sense, the former coach of Rayo Vallecano and Huesca recognizes that it is not the time to think about goals that are not to get out of the bottom. “I cannot say that the main objective is to fight for promotion. We need to win in Miranda and see what we are capable of & rdquor;.

Girona will have the last training session before the game tomorrow and Míchel will give the squad list. Cristhian Stuani’s presence is not secure due to a strong blow that he received in last Saturday’s game. Pol Lozano, Ramon Terrats and David Juncà are ruled out due to injury