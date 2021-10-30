Some Michigan football fans want head coach Jim Harbaugh fired after collapsing down the stretch to little brother Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon.

Jim Harbaugh’s seat is starting to get really toasty after a disaster of a collapse for the Michigan football team vs. Michigan State on Saturday.

In the biggest game of the day, the Wolverines fell apart down the stretch to the Spartans. They blew a nine-point lead at halftime to fall in East Lansing, 37-33. While Mel Tucker’s head-coaching stock is soaring right now, many people in Ann Arbor are questioning if it is really time to move off its former star quarterback turned head coach. Simply put, this is just more of the same from him.

The big question is if the Wolverines part ways with Harbaugh at the end of the year, who can Michigan get to replace him as the football team’s head coach?

Jim Harbaugh: Michigan football fans want him fired after Michigan State loss

Everybody and their brother was quick to point out Harbaugh’s inability to get it done vs. top 10 teams, ranked teams on the road and his abysmal record vs. Michigan State and Ohio State while at the helm in Ann Arbor.

Your updated Jim Harbaugh stat lines: 2-13 vs. Top 10 (54-10 vs. everyone else.) 3-9 vs. OSU / MSU (35-8 vs. rest of the Big Ten) – Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 30, 2021

MICHIGAN STATE HAS FIRED JIM HARBAUGH – RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 30, 2021

Michigan is now 2-9 against AP-ranked opponents on the road under Jim Harbaugh, including 0-6 vs AP Top-10 teams. – Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 30, 2021

What Michigan fans have to decide is if this is acceptable for its head coach or not. Do they want a guy who can go 10-2, 9-3 most years, but never win the two games that matter the most?

Jim Harbaugh continues to win enough to not get fired while losing the games that infuriate his fanbase and ignite his rivals the most. You love to see it. – Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) October 30, 2021

Jim Harbaugh is done at Michigan. He may stick around another year or two but the fans have lost all confidence in him after this game. – Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 30, 2021

This is what Jim Harbaugh is. It is what he always has been at UM. He is a 10-win coach who can’t win a big game. UM is better than most, but a huge, huge step behind the elite programs. Michigan and its fans have to decide whether that is acceptable or not moving forward. – Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) October 30, 2021

To lose back-to-back games to Tucker in what is only his second season in East Lansing might be too much for some of the Michigan faithful to stomach.

If you’re wondering how frustrated Jim Harbaugh was after today’s game, here is the entirety of what the head coach said in his postgame press conference. Just 157 words in total. pic.twitter.com/gnq2mZS9la – Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 30, 2021

It’s so quiet in Ann Arbor right now that that you can hear a mouse urinate on the money Michigan took back in Jim Harbaugh’s pay cut. – Rob Parker (@ RobParkerFS1) October 30, 2021

you are now obligated to pick one talking point for the next week:

– Jim Harbaugh, Complete Failboy

– should mel tucker take the USC job or wait for the Dolphins ?? – Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) October 30, 2021

If Michigan is done with Harbaugh, the Wolverines need to pay everything to get Matt Campbell.

