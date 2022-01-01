Michigan football fans were not prepared for Georgia football star Jordan Davis in the Orange Bowl.

The 2021 Michigan football team may be an excellent one, but the Wolverines were simply not ready for Georgia football superstar defensive lineman Jordan Davis in the trenches.

Davis took home the Bednarik and the Outland in his First-Team All-American season for Georgia. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive tackle from Charlotte opted to come back to Athens for his senior season. While it was not a perfect one, he became a household name across the entire college football landscape. He will make some NFL team very happy as their next first-round pick.

Michigan is a very physical football team, but Davis is a mountain of a man who runs like a gazelle.

For those who have not watched Davis before, it is truly remarkable how quick he is laterally for how big he is. He is an absolutely terrifying combination of size and speed. You cannot stop him. You can only hope to contain him.

Man, Jordan Davis (whose ad billboards I see multiple times a week on I-85) is going to make some NFL team super happy in a few months. – Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 1, 2022

Jordan Davis is a large human. – Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 1, 2022

sorry still stunned by Jordan Davis chasing down a dude laterally – BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 1, 2022

While he may not have the numbers of other players on other defenses of note, everybody knows that he is the straw that stirs the drink for the Dawgs on that side of the football.

Jordan Davis is a create-a-player – Zach Kruse (@ zachkruse2) January 1, 2022

If I ever found myself in a situation where Jordan Davis was running full speed at me I’d simply give him the football and apologize – Nick Proto (@NickWRDW) January 1, 2022

Simply put, Georgia has not had as dominant of a defensive player since David Pollack played for Mark Richt nearly two decades ago.

Jordan Davis said get over here little man – Amanda Mull (@amandamull) January 1, 2022

Jordan Davis is ridiculous looking. – Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 1, 2022

Jordan Davis will have that on the highlight reel on NFL Draft day. – Bill Bender (@ BillBender92) January 1, 2022

Davis has become one of the most celebrated players in Georgia football history for big reasons.

