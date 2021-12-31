Michigan State Spartans fans are ready to bench Payton Thorne and more in the Peach Bowl. It’s been a tough start for Thorne.

It’s a Peach Bowl performance to forget for Thorne – or at least that’s how the Spartans quarterback has played thus far.

Michigan State had to rely heavily on their passing game, which goes against the very nature of their offense. Kenneth Walker III is an NFL-caliber running back, and because of that opted not to play in Michigan State’s bowl game in Atlanta. In similar fashion to Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett, he will prepare for the NFL.

Walker III is projected to be one of the top running backs taken, which could mean a Day 2 selection.

Michigan State football: Could Spartans bench Payton Thorne?

An actual benching is unlikely, as the Spartans need to rely on a player like Thorne without Walker III in the starting lineup. Thorne is a very capable passer and should only grow from this, even in his struggles.

On the season, Thorne entered the game at near 3,000 yards passing, and 24 touchdowns to go with nine interceptions.

Something just has looked off with Thorne – 🎄Gavin🎄 (@Lions_superbowl) December 31, 2021

Payton Thorne… may be the worst quarterback for the entire bowl season; and keep in mind, # Iowa’s in the Citrus Bowl. #PeachBowl – Jay Clemons (@ByJayClemons) December 31, 2021

Payton Thorne has played so well all season but is really struggling tonight. I thought accuracy was a strength of his – JJ (@JDynamitekid_J) December 31, 2021

Seriously, is something wrong with Payton Thorne? Everything is under thrown or a straight miss. – Benjamin Miller (@MillerBenjaminA) December 31, 2021

Payton Thorne has had a really rough game – Max Toscano (@ maxtoscano1) December 31, 2021

Apparently Kenneth Walker III also masked Payton Thorne. – Detroit Jock City (@DetroitJockCity) December 31, 2021

Can Payton Thorne throw a deep ball in stride instead of an underthrown or back shoulder throw ???? – JuJu Da Gamer (@JuJu_Da_Gamer) December 31, 2021

Payton Thorne is not a dual threat qb, stop running him like he is. – Parker Winter (@ ParkerWinter3) December 31, 2021

There were many, many more.

Thorne has the potential to be a capable player. He’s only a sophomore, so Thorne has plenty of time to become a pro-level passer.

For now, though, he’ll have to learn the wrath of Spartan Nation. It’s not a fun place to be.

