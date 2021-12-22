

Following his arrest, Rhone faces charges of false reporting and threat of terrorism.

An arts teacher in suburban Detroit, Michigan, was arrested for allegedly distributing threatening notes at the high school where he works, authorities said.

The woman identified as Johnna Rhone, 59, was charged with mailing notes in three classrooms at Jefferson St. Clair Shores High School on Friday. One of the messages read: “Start the break early. Do it. Don’t be in the hallway after lunch. “

Handwritten letters They were discovered in a classroom, library, and school media centerMacomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido reported Monday. Officials alerted police to the disturbing content of the notes.

Lucido added that Rhone’s arrest came after police reviewed the school’s surveillance camera footage, The New York Post reported.

The teacher, who was indicted via Zoom Monday in 40th District Court before Judge Joseph Oster, faces a charge of false report and threat of terrorism.

Bail set by Judge Oster for Rhone is $ 75,000, and he ordered that she be placed under house arrest, pending a psychological evaluation.

Meanwhile, the defendant, upon reading the court notes, repeated “Not true” three times, prompting the judge to ask defense attorney Andrew Leone to instruct her to remain silent, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“She denies these accusations. She is flatly denying them“Stated lawyer Leone, who stated that his client hopes to be able to defend himself.

For his part, Karl Paulson, superintendent of Lakeview Public Schools, Michigan, said in a statement that Rhone was placed on administrative leave and has never before faced serious complaints from students, parents or co-workers.

“This alleged behavior is unacceptable and disappointing. Lakeview is committed to providing a quality education for the students and families of our community.“Reads the statement collected by the Detroit Free Press.

Rhone will face a probable cause conference on February 1.

