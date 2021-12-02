A young man 15 years was accused from murder and terrorism over a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured more at a high school in Michiganauthorities said Wednesday when revealing additional details, including a meeting between troubled officials and their parents just hours before the shedding from blood.

County authorities Oakland They offered no motive, a day after the oxford violence High School, approximately 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. But prosecutor Karen McDonald said the shooting was premeditated, based on a “mountain of digital evidence” against Ethan Crumbley.

“This was not just an impulsive act,” McDonald said.

In fact, the sheriff’s lieutenant Tim Willis told a judge that Crumbley recorded a video the night before the violence in which he discussed the murder of students.

AP

A minor with adult crimes

Crumbley was accused What adult of two dozen crimes, including murder, tried from murder and terrorism causing death. During his arraignment, he replied, “Yes, I do,” when asked if he understood the charges. Defense attorney Scott Kozak has pleaded not guilty.

“He deliberately brought the gun that day with the intention of murdering as many students as he could,” Assistant District Attorney Marc Keast said in successfully arguing that there was no bail for Crumbley and a transfer to jail from a juvenile facility.

Earlier, Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that Crumbley’s parents were called to the school Tuesday “for behavior in the classroom that was concerning.” The teenager remained at the school, and the shooting occurred a few hours later.

“There is nothing he could have faced that would justify wanton and absolutely brutal violence against other children,” the sheriff said, noting that Crumbley had 18 additional rounds of ammunition when he was arrested.

In court, Keast said that Crumbley entered the bathroom with a backpack and came out with a semiautomatic pistol, shooting at the students as he moved down the hall. The four students who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Officers rushed to the school around lunchtime Tuesday and captured Crumbley within minutes of the shooting. His father bought the Sig Sauer 9mm pistol last week, according to the sheriff.

It was the deadliest school shooting since the Santa Fe, Texas, High School Massacre in 2018, according to The Associated Press / USA TODAY / Northeastern University mass murder database. The United States has had 31 mass murders this year, of which 28 involved firearms.

Parents could be guilty too

McDonald said charges were being considered against Crumbley’s parents.

“Owning a gun means properly securing it and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate,” he said.

The shooting should be a wake-up call for new gun laws in a country that has become “insensitive to school shootings,” McDonald told reporters.

“We have to do better,” the prosecutor said without offering specific changes. “How many times does this have to happen? How many times?”

He also said the terrorism charge fits.

“What about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? … Those are also victims, as are their families and also the community,” McDonald said.

A video posted on social media showed students running out of the first-floor classroom windows instead of opening a door to someone claiming to be a police officer. Bouchard said he was probably a detective.

After the attack, authorities learned of social media posts about threats of a school shooting of 1,700 students. The sheriff stressed how crucial it is that such tips be forwarded to authorities, while also warning against the spread of rumors on social media before a full investigation.

A concerned mother, Robin Redding, said her son, Treshan Bryant, a senior, stayed home Tuesday after hearing threats of a possible shooting.

“This couldn’t just be random,” he said.

After the 2016 presidential election, Crumbley’s mother wrote an open letter to Donald Trump as a blog post. It suggested school problems, financial struggles, resentments, but also hope for the future.

Jennifer Crumbley said she was skipping car insurance payments to hire a tutor to help her son, who was 10 at the time. She blamed the “common core” curriculum used by teachers.

“My son struggles every day, and my teachers tell me they hate teaching it, but they have to,” Jennifer Crumbley wrote.

He also celebrated his right to own a gun, referring to his job as a real estate agent.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE