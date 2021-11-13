Will the Michigan Wolverines be able to get a win against the Penn State Nittany Lions? Will James Franklin find a way to spoil Jim Harbaugh’s special season?

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can still make it to the Big Ten Championship Game and they control their destiny to make the College Football Playoff. However, the first thing they must do is win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

At 8-1 and ranked No. 6 by the College Football Playoff Committee, things could certainly go well for Harbaugh’s team if the Wolverines find a way to win out. That said, things could unravel real fast if Penn State finds a way to win against Michigan.

Penn State was on track to have a great year of its own before the Nittany Lions lost a few games. Now at 6-3, their best hope is to continue on and find ways to spoil seasons for other teams the same way their year took a sour turn.

Michigan vs. Penn State injury report vs Team Week 11

Unfortunately for Michigan, several players are dinged up right now, including quarterback Cade McNamara and running backs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum, according to the Detroit Free Press. It’s not clear how much this will impact Michigan against Penn State.

Michigan vs. Penn State odds and betting pick Week 11

WynnBET’s Week 11 NCAA odds have the Wolverines favored by one point and the over / under is set at 48.5.

What channel is the Michigan vs. Penn State game on Week 11

The Michigan vs. Penn State game today will be broadcast on ABC at 12 pm (ET).

Michigan vs. Penn State live stream

Today’s Michigan vs. Penn State game can be streamed live on fuboTV.

Michigan next game and schedule

The Wolverines’ next game will be on Nov. 20 vs. Maryland at Maryland Stadium.

Here’s a look at their schedule for the next two weeks:

Week 12: at Maryland

Week 13: vs Ohio State

Penn State next game and schedule

The Nittany Lions’ next game will be on Nov. 20 vs. Rutgers at Beaver Stadium.

Here’s a look at their schedule for the next two weeks:

Week 12: vs Rutgers

Week 13: at Michigan State

Michigan radio network

To listen live to Michigan’s game against Penn State, click here for the Michigan radio network information.

Penn State radio network

To listen live to Penn State’s game against Michigan, click here for the Penn State radio network information.

