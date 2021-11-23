

Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, will face at least nine years in prison.

Photo: Michigan Police / Courtesy

A Michigan woman admitted to trying to hire a hitman on a fake website to kill her ex-husband for $ 5,000 dollars.

Wendy Lynn Wein, age 52, face at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to completing a “service request form” on the bogus website rentahitman.com for help for “a problem” he had in July 2020.

Wein pleaded guilty to the charges of solicitation of murder and using a computer to commit the crime. On November 12. A plea deal limits his minimum sentence to 108 months and he will meet his fate in January.

The website is fake. (Photo: rentahitman)

Michigan State Police said Wein approached the fictitious website that claims to “solve problems” and said her ex-husband was her target.

That’s how the site’s owner later contacted police and said he was concerned that the South Rockwood woman wanted her former husband to die, state police reported.

An undercover cop, posing as a hit man, ran into Wein in a parking lot, where she offered to pay him $ 5,000 to kill her ex-husband. and provided him with payment for travel expenses, authorities said.

The portal collects information and sends it to the police. (Photo: rentahitman)

The bogus website, which promises to be safe for those with a “problem that needs to be solved,” claims that it is operated by someone named “Guido Fanelli,” but is actually run by a California man who sends information to the police.

“She was hell-bent on seeking revenge to get rid of her ex-husband,” the website owner said, adding that “he never did his homework.”

Wendy Lynn Wein had accused her ex-husband, who lived in another state, of being a pedophile, and gave the investigator, who was posing as a hitman, his address and told him where he worked.

More than 700 people have contacted the fake website rentahitman.com and 400 of them even filled out the “service request form” that required them to leave their name and phone number.

