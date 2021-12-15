12/14/2021 at 8:50 PM CET

Bitci Baskonia fell apart on Tuesday in Istanbul against Anadolu Efes after showing their face in the Turkish capital, but unable to keep up with the scoring rhythm of the local team that won 87-62, after a final 21-10 run that failed. gave the Vitoria an option on the fifteenth day of the Euroleague.

The Basque team put the current European champion on the ropes and tutored his rival for many minutes, who was supported by an excellent couple formed by Vasilije Micic (31 valuation credits) and Shane Larkin (25 credits), very well shielded by Tibor Pleiss.

The best in the azulgrana team was Jayson granger, which did a lot of damage, especially in the first half, but suffered in the defense of the local game directors in a clash marked by the 17 turnovers of the Vitorianos.

In addition, the Uruguayan point guard gave the shock shock in the final play with a blow to the shoulder, which took him out of the game in the final seconds.

The Barça paint marked the start of the game in which Baskonia took advantage of the physical advantage in the paint in the defensive changes of the locals, who were adjusting the defense with the passage of the minutes of a fast first act.

Two triples from the Uruguayan Jayson granger They opened the first important gap for the Vitorians, 8-16, but Tibor Pleiss appeared to balance the game of a too erratic Efes on the outside shot that went behind on the scoreboard after the first ten minutes, 13-21.

Five consecutive points of Rodrigue Beaubois They pressed the electronic again, in a complicated start from the Neven Spahija squad, cushioned with two triples from Jayson Granger and another from Lamar Peters, which unblocked the problems of the Basques at five against five.

Baskonia suffered again to ensure its rebound and could not reach the open shots of the Turkish squad, which took command of the crash for the first time with five points of Vasilije Micic that allowed his team to go ahead at halftime with 43-42.

Efes continued on the good wave at the start of the second half and endorsed an 8-1 run against the Catalans who had trouble defending their open pitches.

Since Vasilije Micic took to the track the Ottoman squad began to raise their benefits. The Serbian changed the face of his team and set the pace of the game that was of the Vitoria during many minutes of the first half.

Two offensive slaps by the Lithuanian Tadas sedekerskis they oxygenated Baskonia and several positive actions by Simone Fontecchio turned the crash around in a matter of minutes, although they reappeared Vasilije Micic Y Shane larkin to lead the Turkish reaction, which went ahead 66-62 with one period to play.

The beginning of the last round was again for the locals with a 9-0 run that increased the distance above ten points and put everything in favor for Efes with six minutes remaining (75-62).

The ex-Baskonist Tibor Pleiss aIt appeared in the final minutes and marked the victory of the locals, 87-62.