10/29/2021 at 5:34 PM CEST

Mick Schumacher came to Formula 1 this season as F3 champion and with the heavy burden of his surname, which always puts him in the spotlight. If we add to that the fact that the young German driver has been given the worst car on the grid (Haas), his debut in the premier class, without a doubt, is not being easy.

But Mick, 22, work, learn and keep quiet. A philosophy that has always worked for him: “It is going well, I feel comfortable, I am happy with the good work we are doing as a team. We are building something bigger, hoping that next year will be better,” he summarizes in an interview with DAZN at the last United States Grand Prix.

“I’m learning to handle the pressure. In F1 the pressure is always there, depending on the moment, there are different types of pressure and we have a team that knows how to handle it very well. As a driver, I feel on the right track, you have the pressure of stay in F1, if you don’t do a good job, you won’t have a long F1 career, yes I’m trying to do my best to show the world what I’m capable of with the car I have. I want to show people that I have the potential to be a future champion, “he assures Mick.

“The aim is to try to get points, we know that it is still very difficult because, at the moment, we do not have the fastest car, but we work hard to achieve the best we can,” he says Mick

On the tense relationship with his teammate, the Russian Nikita mazepin, the German strives to channel it: “Everything is fine, we work together. We try to get the best out of the car we have. If we confront each other, things are not going to turn out well, we have to work together to have a good car next year. It is coming. Currently, we work together and we must have a good working relationship, “he says.