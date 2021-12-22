12/22/2021

Mick Schumacher will combine his Haas seat with the role of Ferrari official reserve driver next season. Schumacher’s son will be assigned this position in 11 Grands Prix in 2022 and Antonio Giovinazzi, who has lost his steering wheel at Alfa Romeo and has switched to Formula E, will share the reserve role with Mick in the remaining 12 races.

“Antonio Giovinazzi will not drive in Formula 1 next year, but he will remain our reserve driver for 2022. He will be our reserve driver for 12 races, which are compatible with his Formula E calendar, where he has decided to go. We are happy that he stay active because that, somehow, will keep you trained, “he explained Mattia binotto, head of the Scuderia.

Giovinazzi It will also be available for Haas and Alfa Romeo. When he’s not in the loop Mick Schumacher will be the person to call in case a replacement is needed for Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz during a Grand Prix.

“The rest of the races, 11, in which Antonio will not be, Mick will be Ferrari reserve driver. I think it’s great because next year will be his second season, he is a Ferrari driver who leaves the Ferrari Academy. I am very happy that he can be part of the team as a reserve driver when we need him, although hopefully we won’t, “he says. Binotto. “In 2021 the Ferrari engineers followed Mick to support him in his development and that will continue next year,” Binotto said to close. If Ferrari has to turn to Mick during a GP weekend, Pietro Fittipaldi would take his place at Haas.