It is no secret to anyone that Christmas is the most magical date of the entire month of December, as it is characterized by its lights, magic and being with loved ones.

However, many of us bet on looking like we have not done it in the 364 days of the year, so it also becomes the most fashionista night of all and even with a waste of sensuality.

The most curious thing is that many celebrities have opted for a sexy outfit that Christmas with Christmas steals everyone’s eyes, and it is the classic Santa Claus micro dress.

It is worth mentioning that it is one of the most characteristic garments of the whole year, and although some use it as it is traditionally known, others make their own versions.

However, the color red is the most characteristic of the whole month, which is why dresses in this tonality star in the Christmas Eve outfits.

Micro Santa Claus dresses

John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen has surprised with her striking figure in a sensual and beautiful red dress in one of her celebrations in December, a look that has been much applauded.

The young model, Chrissy wore a Santa-inspired outfit with matching red stockings and a pair of reindeer ears, accompanied by red stockings and her beautiful high heels.

The couple did not let the moment pass.

Since her beginnings in music, Mariah Carey has been characterized as the queen of Christmas, and on more than one occasion she has dazzled with her red dresses.

The singer always dazzles with her attributes in her tight Christmas dresses, and year after year she continues to surprise her fans with her beautiful outfits that everyone would like to wear.

Luis Miguel's ex has been crowned the Christmas queen.

mariahcarey

Unsurprisingly, Kylie Jenner couldn’t be left out of the tally of stars who have sported her sexy Santa Claus-inspired dresses, aside from her runway looks.

The star was seen next to Michael Bublé with a tiny red dress and the typical Christmas hat of Santa Claus, a look that was applauded by his millions of followers.

The famous businesswoman also surprised with her look.

Katy Perry has also dazzled onstage with her sensual Santa Claus outfits, as they have performed at different Christmas celebrations.

The Orlando Bloom couple was seen with a sensual bodysuit and a long red tail and with the well-known applications of Santa Claus, and even next to the actor.

The singer always knows how to adapt to each celebration.

