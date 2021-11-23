11/23/2021 at 12:29 CET

Alex Soler

The Spanish production of vehicles fell last month, according to data from the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac), 37.9% reaching a total of 165,003 units. The global shortage of microchips It has affected national plants to such an extent that, in the accumulated of the year, production is already lower than that of 2020. Specifically, the decrease compared to last year reached 2.5%. It should be remembered that, between the months of March and May of last year, Spanish production practically stopped due to Covid-19. Compared to 2019, the drop is 26.7%.

Anfac points to the esemiconductor scasez as the main causeAlthough it also points to low demand in the main Spanish car importing markets or difficulties in the supply of raw materials and delivery in the logistics chain as reasons. The association hopes that the situation with the chips will not be solved until the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

By type of vehicle, Last month 111,829 passenger cars and SUVs were assembled in Spain, 41.1% less compared to October 2020, while there were 30,894 commercial and industrial vehicles produced in the country, 24.5% less. Breaking with the upward trend of recent months, alternative vehicles (zero emissions and eco) did not rise in October either, registering a decrease of 24.3% with a total of 20,597 units produced. However, it has increased its production quota to 12.5%. In the accumulated of the year this type of vehicles did improve, 55.8% more with 201,949 units, placing the productive quota up to 11.5%.

Exports

In line with production, exports suffered a significant drop of 38.2% in October to 142,723 shipments. Between January and October the figure is also already negative, with a decrease of 1.6% to 1,523,745 units. Anfac considers the current context worrisome, in whiche the shortage of chips causes a general drop in sales in the main Spanish car markets and, furthermore, it does not allow national factories to meet the demand from those countries.

In October, the German market collapsed by 34.9%, the French did the same by 20.7% and the Italian by 35.7%. The Spanish market, meanwhile, yielded 20.5%. Consequently, sales to European markets, where 65% of exports are destined, fell by 45.2%. Only the Turkish market and African countries improved, by 271% and 0.5%, respectively, compared to October 2020. Of the total exports, 111,829 units were cars and SUVs, 41.1% less, while 30,894 were commercial and industrial vehicles, 24.5% less.

José López-Tafall, director of Anfac, warns in a statement that these figures “should serve as an alert to show the complicated situation in the sector, both in manufacturing and in the market.” López-Tafall claims that “it is time to act and to do it immediately.” “We have an opportunity in the recovery plan funds, but it is not just a question of funds, but of establishing agile and far-reaching measures that promote the transformation.” The director of Anfac closes claiming that “the response capacity and speed with which we act will allow us to lead or position ourselves in the queue of the transformation towards the new mobility”.