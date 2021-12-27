Updated on Monday, December 27, 2021 – 18:57

The wave of infections caused by the micron variant is holding back expectations of a recovery in the tourism sector, especially all after two months in which the arrival of foreigners had grown to our country, especially from the United Kingdom, our main source market.

Since the variant began to spread across Europe, in the week of November 26, flight cancellations increased by 37%, according to data from ForwardKeys, a global leading Spanish company in traveler analysis.

The company has analyzed the evolution of flight cancellations to travel to and from Spain at any future time. It includes those made directly through the airlines, but also through third parties (such as travel agencies, for example). The analysis runs from October to December 10.

Based on these data, In the case of the United Kingdom, for example, which is our main source market for tourists, cancellations grew by 129% in that week and the previous week, 69%.

In the week of December 10, cancellations of flight reservations to Spain were moderated at 5% globally.

Travel restrictions continue to be the biggest impediment to the recovery of the travel and tourism sector. In fact, “the most negative behavior of the main issuing markets to Spain is due, to a large extent, to to the implementation of travel restrictions and confinements in key countries such as the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, respectively, “says Juan Gmez, Head of Market Intelligence at ForwardKeys.

This is a blow for the tourism sector, which in October registered the best number of international arrivals since the pandemic began. The summer lengthened because many countries began to lift their restrictions towards the end almost, between July and August, as is the case of the British.

In October, more than five million tourists arrived at our main destinations international, which means recovering 67% of arrivals in the same month of 2019, when there were no viruses. It also equaled the figure for August, which is supposed to be the strongest month of the high season.

According to Gmez, since the micron variant was released, “the sending and receiving markets have behaved unevenly. While the weekly level of cancellation of tickets to travel to Spain remains stable after two weeks since the beginning of the new wave caused by micron, with slight decreases and growth, the cancellation of tickets for trips from Spain abroad continues to decrease “.

After the 34% increase in cancellations in the week in which we learned about the existence of the new variant and the rapid increase in cases, as well as the introduction of new restrictions, cancellations for trips from Spain were reduced by 17% and 11% week-on-week in the next two weeks.

