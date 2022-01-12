Updated on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – 01:32

In February 2020, the organizers of the Mobile Congress in Barcelona, ​​one of the most important international fairs held in Spain, suspended the event due to the threat posed by the coronavirus. Just a month later, Europe declared massively the state of alarm, the borders were closed and the population was confined.

Mobile was the first major congress to be canceled in Europe, and Fitur, the international tourism fair hosted by Madrid, the first to be held in a pandemic in May last year. Now congress tourism confides its recovery to this 2022, despite the threat posed by micron.

This was pointed out by several institutional representatives yesterday at the Fitur presentation, which will be held in Madrid next week and where about 90,000 people are expected to attend, half that of last year, but far from the 255,000 that was reached in January of 2020.

It is necessary to assume the current situation as part of the change in all sectors; We have to learn to live with this situation, said the president of the Organizing Committee of Fitur and also the president of Iberia, Javier Snchez-Prieto, during the presentation of this 42nd edition.

The manager believes that, unlike last year, the high level of vaccination now facilitate safety. This year will be more like the 2019 fair than the pandemic years, he said.

Security

Fitur will require this year from all participants the European digital certificate, also called the Covid passport, and for those from third countries, the documentation that allows entry into Spain. Entry to the Ifema site with an FPP2 mask will also be required for the first time.

From Madrid we want to send the message to the world that we can live with the pandemic and that the fairs cannot be stopped and that we have the capacity to organize events like this safely, according to the president of Ifema, Jos Vicente de los Mozos.

Before the pandemic, Spain was the fifth European country in business tourism, congresses and events. This type of activity is taking the longest to recover. Teleworking and the restrictions on mobility that have existed in many countries (and continue) practically to date have complicated the return to business trips and the holding of large events.

Mobile is back

Last December the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) already held its annual meeting also in Madrid. In the case of Barcelona, ​​the Mobile returns after two years, since last year an edition was made but semi-presential and highly sweetened. Many things have changed in the last two years, but our determination to bring the industry back together is unwavering, according to organizing body GSMA CEO John Hoffman.

During the pandemic we have all learned that making forecasts is risky, but what we see is that when there are no travel restrictions, tourism and activity grow, in the words of Javier Snchez Prieto.

The Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valds, also trusted that the recovery will arrive in 2022, despite the threat posed by this new variant. The World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday that it estimates that in the coming weeks 50% of Europeans will be infected with microns.

Air capacities and reserves anticipate 2022 that have to consolidate the path of recovery, although with all possible caution and bearing in mind that we are still in a pandemic.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Barcelona – Milan, live