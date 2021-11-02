The Metaverse has a new “planet” to stand on. Microsoft also announces its commitment to metaverses, and clarifies that it already has several in place.

It seems like Faceb … sorry, Goal, you will have competition in your futuristic idea of Metaverse. Microsoft today publicly signed up for this new technology. Although being fair they came first, and for years they have several mini metaverses going.

Facebook surprised everyone last week, by changing its name to Meta, and announcing that will transform your social networks into a single and great metaverse that integrates everything.

This afternoon Microsoft becomes a direct competitor, announcing that you also want to make Teams a metaverse:

But first of all, what is a metaverse?

A metaverse is the real world, with an augmented or virtual reality layer on top.

You can go strolling down the street of your city and see the boring traffic of always, but if you enter the metaverse, an augmented reality layer can make airships fly in the sky.

Or that an Amazon virtual store in front of the tree on which you have stood, sells you the last video game that has come out, or the bottle of detergent you need.

East augmented metaverse requires augmented reality glasses such as those already presented with Ray-Ban, or a mobile phone. With the latter it is much more limited, because the metaverse will only be within a small screen.

There is also the virtual metaverse, which requires virtual reality glasses such as the Oculus Quest 2, or Microsoft’s HoloLens or Windows Mixed Reality glasses, such as the HP Reverb G2, also with Microsoft’s participation.

In the virtual metaverse you are not limited by the real world. You can organize a business meeting on the top of Everest, or go with your family on a sightseeing tour of Pompeii, moments before it was buried by the volcano.

Why are tech giants so keen on metaverses? Because that augmented or virtual layer over the real world, it is economically untapped. And monetizing these new augmented worlds can bring in billions of dollars.

Facebook wants to turn its social networks into metaverses where people not only chat or upload videos and photos, but can carry out all kinds of activities with virtual reality, or in the middle of the street with augmented reality.

And now Microsoft advertises basically the same. In fact, he has been developing it for years through his HoloLens mixed reality glasses, or Windows Mixed Reality virtual reality glasses.

You have to understand that metaverses, as a concept, are nothing new. Open world games and platforms where we play a character and do activities within that world are metaverses: from World of Warcraft to Fortnite or Second Life. But they are metaverses within a 2D screen.

What Meta and Microsoft want to do is a metaverse where we enter inside, through augmented or virtual reality.

And we will see everything in 3D and in real size, not at the size of a screen. If you are in front of the virtual Statue of Liberty, you will see it dozens of meters high, and you will have to lift your head up to see it in its entirety, just like in the real world.

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, explained it today in Bloomberg: “We are absolutely focused on the game for the metaverse with Xbox. If you take Halo as a game, it is a metaverse. Minecraft is a metaverse, and so is Microsoft Flight Simulator In a sense, these are 2D today, and the question is can you bring that into a fully 3D world, and we absolutely plan to do it. “

Satya Nadella seems to have forgotten that both Minecraft and Microsoft Flight Simulator (Technical Analysis) are already complete metaverses in 3D, because they have virtual reality support, and you can immerse yourself inside them:

But it must be clear that the concept of metaverse in 2021 It is not based on individual experiences, but on true universes shared by millions of people, who interact with each other within that augmented world.

This is what Microsoft is going to do with Teams. Today he announced that in the first half of 2022 he will receive full 3D avatars, and virtual environments through the Mesh platform.

If you don’t feel like appearing on camera because you have a bad face or aren’t wearing the right clothes, can be replaced by your full 3D avatar, that you have previously created.

Using artificial intelligence, depending on what you say and the tone of your voice, this avatar will make face and body gestures.

You can also allow the avatar to clone your gestures, such as raising your arm in voting.

This basic version of the metaverse does not require glasses of any kind.

With a mixed reality or virtual glasses like HoloLens, companies will be able to create their own virtual environments so that employees can relax without having to show the wall of their house or be seated all the time. They will be able to move in the virtual environment and use virtual objects, make presentations, and things that cannot be done in a video call:

First Meta, and now Microsoft. It won’t take long for Apple to join the group.

The Metaverse is already so much more than a fancy Zuckerberg idea. You have to start taking it very seriously.

How long will Google take to take the step?