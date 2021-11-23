These days have been the 20th anniversary of the launch of the first Xbox console, and Microsoft continues with the celebrations.

Faceb … sorry, Meta, he turned the tech world upside down a few weeks ago by announcing his metaverse.

Microsoft reacted immediately, remembering that they They have been recreating their metaverse for a few years now with the HoloLens glasses, and announcing 3D avatars, virtual reality scenarios and other meta-universal content for Teams and other applications.

Today Microsoft offers us a glimpse into a possible metaverse future, with its Xbo 20th Anniversary Museumx. A virtual experience in the browser with a room reserved for you: your consoles, your games, and your achievements.

It is a virtual museum in the browser where you manage an avatar that is controlled with the keys W, A, S, D, and the mouse.

There are 132 different exposures where, through videos, you can review the entire history of the four generations of Xbox consoles.

Anecdotes, presentations, features, iconic games, etc. are included.

There are even some rooms dedicated to the great fiascos of the platform, like the cursed Red Ring of Death suffered by millions of Xbox 360 users, or the attempted purchase of Nintendo.

A preview of that metaverse to develop is, for example, the possibility of integrating yourself into the museum, if you have an Xbox account.

When you log in with your Xbox account on the Xbox Museum website, you can visit a personalized room with the most outstanding consoles and games you’ve owned, as well as your achievements.

An interesting and original experience, overshadowed because Microsoft has forgotten a platform that will be important in that future metaverse: virtual reality.

Although it makes efforts to ignore it, Microsoft has its own virtual reality platform, Windows Mixed Reality, with active glasses like HP Reverb G2, which are also at a bargain price on Amazon, only 399 euros.

Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services such as Game Pass.

We would have liked to visit this museum in virtual reality, in real size. But for now, we’ll have to settle for a decaf metaverse inside the internet browser.

If you like video games, I recommend the great report by my colleague Alejandro Alcolea, with the history of the original Xbox, and what it means 20 years later.

You can visit the Xbox Museum here.