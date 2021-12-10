This new artificial intelligence from Microsoft is capable of finding and solving simple code errors and it will free up work for many programmers in the world.

A programmer must not only know several programming languages ​​such as Python to have a presence in the market, but also must dedicate time to the arduous task of having to correct the errors that occur in the different codes, some easy, and others more difficult than they can go unnoticed even by large artificial intelligences.

However, a new technology has been shown in the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS 2021) where Microsoft has shown a deep learning model called BugLab and that it is capable of detecting and correcting errors in any code.

And it is that to find and correct errors in the code not only requires reasoning about its structure but also understanding so many other elements of the software and even the ambiguous suggestions of many programmers in them.

So Microsoft, with the intention of developing a learning model, has trained an artificial intelligence capable of detecting small errors in the codes, alerting the developer.

Anyway, those of Redmond have developed an artificial intelligence that can find and repair code errors automatically, but only the simple ones.

This will free programmers from this task when encountering these types of simple bugs, and will allow them more free time to focus on the more sophisticated bugs that an AI could not find.

To create this artificial intelligence they established two networks against each other. On the one hand, one of the networks is designed to introduce small errors in the code and the other focused on finding these errors. Networks were trained to get better and better, resulting in this artificial intelligence that is good at identifying hidden errors in code.

Among the results that Microsoft offers, they point out that with its new error detector, 19 previously unknown errors were found, but many of the warnings have also shown false positives.

In addition, of all the errors that can be found in a code, this system can only find and correct 26% automatically, so it is still a technology that has to improve a lot in this regard but it is a great step to take some work off the programmers.