Microsoft Edge doubles the commitment to Artificial Intelligence and adds Dall-E to its browser

Edge had already become one of the most attractive browsers on the market with the integration of Artificial Intelligence from ChatGPT to your side toolbar. But now Microsoft has made things much more interesting with the signing of the Dall-E imager.

As we have recently discussed, the Bing Chat Copilot feature, powered by OpenAI AI, is not perfect and, on the contrary, can be annoying in the long run due to the errors it presents.

But it is an experience that is as attractive as it is recommendable to interact with the platform through the comfort of this conversation window, serving as a perfect bridge to fully enter the use of ChatGPT in its most complete version.

So now the doubt is shot to the ceiling with the unexpected announcement of a new signing to the user experience of this browser.

And it is that now they will not only be able to chat with the ChatGPT AI from the comfort of the Edge sidebar, they will also be able to generate images using the world famous Dall-E platform.

Microsoft Edge now allows you to generate images using Dall-E’s Artificial Intelligence

The announcement of this revelation was made through the official blog Windows and browser. Where, broadly speaking, Dall-E will be added to the same sidebar where Bing Chat powered by ChatGPT is hosted, integrating the interface that distinguishes the image generator.

Roger Capriotti from Microsoft, in his blog post, carefully details the general details of this new addition to Edge and puts into perspective the dimension of this novelty for the browser:

Image: Edge | The popular image generator using Artificial Intelligence, Dall-E, is added to the options menu of the Microsoft Edge browser.

“This feature will help create images that don’t exist yet, powered by the latest Dall-E models from our partners in OpenAI, all directly from the Microsoft Edge sidebar.

If you’ve ever found yourself in need of a very specific image for a social media post or even a PowerPoint presentation.

Image Creator can help you find exactly what you need. Edge is now the first and only browser with an integrated AI imager.”

For those who don’t have the taste, Dall-E has been available on the web for some time and could be described as an image-focused ChatGPT.

It works under the same logic: you give an instruction to the AI ​​about what you want it to generate and as a result it returns a product, in the case of Dall-E it is an image.

Obviously to try it you need to download the latest version of Edge and also set up a Microsoft account to use the AI ​​features.