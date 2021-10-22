The launch of Windows 11 has been more eventful than Microsoft would have liked, but little by little they are getting the first errors of the operating system to begin to be solved.

If you are up to date with the latest news in Microsoft’s operating system, you surely know that last October 5 was when it was officially launched, and that days later the complaints of users with AMD began to arrive, since their computers they were worse than ever.

In an unexpected turn of events, customers who decided to upgrade to Microsoft’s new operating system were getting less performance and worse performance in return. At least those who had a Ryzen processor in their PC.

This is curious, since AMD’s mobile fleet has grown exponentially in the last 4 years due to the fact that its processors have been the best in quality / price in this five-year period, so the affected customers numbered in the millions.

For this reason, Microsoft has been working for weeks, and in the end they have managed to launch a build of Windows 11 that they claim fixes performance issues that the new operating system imposed on some systems.

The update has been called OS Build 22000.282 and it lists more than 60 improvements and fixes where there are several outstanding actions.

Among which stand out Fixing an issue that caused some apps to run slower than usual after upgrading to Windows 11, and it affected all processors.

And another more specific than It ends with the L3 cache issue that was affecting the performance of some applications on devices with AMD Ryzen processors after upgrading to Windows 11.

Among the rest of solutions, Microsoft claims to have fixed an issue that could cause Bluetooth keyboards and mice to respond slower than expected, and that annoying PowerShell problem that created millions of directories inadvertently.

As we always tell you, the best thing before a new operating system that represents a big change is to wait a few months if we do not want to live with bugs and minor problems. At the moment Windows 10 does a good job as will Windows 11, it just takes time.