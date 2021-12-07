The coronavirus crisis has caused millions of people around the world to telecommute, leaving the office for a few days a month. That is why Microsoft has devised a cabin where we can be productive while maintaining the home spirit.

How many times have we wanted to work from home but, at the same time, we have longed for our own office space.

Teleworking, for many people, is a possibility that they love and hate at the same time. On the one hand, they are at home, in pajamas, without wasting time in traffic jams, and with freshly brewed coffee. And on the other hand it is an option full of noise because we have children / roommates / both.

Those who do not have their own office at home, with a good chair, good table and good equipment, do not enjoy teleworking and its virtues as they should. And that from Microsoft they know, since they have devised an innovative and groundbreaking concept: the Microsoft Flowspace.

Microsoft’s Flowspace Pod concept is a modern cubicle designed for the future of hybrid work which, according to the company, is the normal trend after the coronavirus crisis.

This place for work inside the home, or this piece of office in the warmth of the home has earned Microsoft a Red Dot award for its design, specifically, it won the award for: the best of the best of 2021.

The project was designed by the Microsoft Office Envisioning Team to represent the vision of the new normal.

The goal was, they explain, to create a sanctuary for focus and work in highly collaborative hybrid workplaces where solo work time will become increasingly valuable.

As an alternative, within the larger offices, Flowspace can also serve as a personal space for video conferencinggiven its large screen, speakers, and relative built-in privacy the design provides.

Working from home is a good work-life balance measure, but it can also become an ordeal if you don’t know the right tools.

This eliminates the need to build smaller conference rooms for video calls.

It is unclear if Microsoft intends to commercialize its design concept, or if other companies will adopt some variation of the Flowspace design to redesign the modern office once people start to return to work.