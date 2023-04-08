Microsoft shreds old CDs and gamepads to create its new sustainable controller

Microsoft announced a new sustainable Xbox wireless controller dubbed Xbox Remix Special Edition, arriving as an Earth Day promo and using recycled materials from old gamepads, car headlight covers and salvaged CDs, among other sources.

As a report published on the website of EngadgetAlthough it doesn’t offer any special functionality, the controller allows players to vote with their wallets for environmentally friendly manufacturing.

One third of every gamepad is made from post-consumer recycled resins and regrind materials. Microsoft claims that the resins come from materials such as “car headlight covers, plastic water jugs, and CDs.”

Meanwhile, the shredding comes from the leftover parts of Xbox One controllers recycled into new material. The company notes that regrind maintains the durability and performance you would expect.

Control comes with rechargeable battery

Microsoft describes the combination of recycled resins with regrind as creating “custom earth-tone colors with subtle variations, swirls, markings, and textures, giving each Remix Special Edition controller its own unique look.”

The controller has “a topographic texture pattern” on its casing, triggers, and side grip areas, which Microsoft describes as a “nod to Earth’s dynamic landscape.” Lastly, the green tones of the front bezel, D-pad, and Xbox button were inspired by lichen, a composite organism found in the Pacific Northwest.

Xbox Remix Special Edition

Microsoft includes an Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack with every special edition gamepad. The accessory is $25 on its own.

The Xbox Remix Special Edition controller costs $85, the same price you’d pay for a standard $60 Xbox wireless gamepad with a rechargeable battery pack. It’s available to pre-order ahead of its release on April 18, four days before Earth Day.