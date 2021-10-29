Tech giants rule the world. Or at least, the Stock Market. Microsoft takes advantage of Apple’s plight, and is once again worth more than her.

Gone are the days (fortunately) when polluting companies such as oil companies or car manufacturers, or controversial companies, such as tobacco companies, were the richest in the world.

Since some years the most desired companies are the technological ones. Apple has long been the most valuable company in the world on the stock market, but a notice from Tim Cook and the good results of Microsoft, have turned the coin on its head: Microsoft is today the richest company in the world. Tomorrow, we’ll see …

Currently Microsoft voucher on the Stock Exchange $ 2.47 trillion, while Apple stays at $ 2.42 trillion.

These are quarterly results days, and although both Apple and Microsoft break earnings records, its shareholders do not interpret it the same.

Manzana entered 58,000 million dollars in the fourth quarter, 29% growth, but the data was overshadowed when Tim Cook confessed to investors that they will lose 6 billion dollars next quarter due to the semiconductor crisis and supply problems.

It may sound like bad news, but Apple makes $ 1 billion a daySo that’s barely a week without benefits, in three months.

Despite this, investors have taken it badly, and Apple’s stock price has fallen 4%.

Microsoft, for its part, has also earned 22% more, and has also warned that they will suffer from the lack of components.

But the company is much less dependent on hardware than Apple, since its main business is in software and in the cloud, so its shareholders do not care about the chip crisis. That is why its shares have risen 7% in two days.

The fall of Apple and the rise of Microsoft has worked magic: Microsoft surpasses Apple and is already the most valuable company in the world.

Something that, on the other hand, already happened for a few days last year.

They are the vagaries of the stock market, which falls despite record gains. But no one doubts that Apple will return to its level in a matter of days, so the battle for the throne of iron … sorry, for stock market supremacy, is not over yet …