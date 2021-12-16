This is the reason why Windows will continue to open a series of specific links in a browser that is probably not the one you have as default.

While Microsoft has been using a number of unethical strategies for us to use the Edge browser instead of other browsers like Chrome, the truth is that once the user decides to choose a browser as the default, all links should open in said browser .

However, both Windows 10 and Windows 11 could force you to open a series of links solely through the Edge browser, and that is likely that you will not end up liking it at all, but it has an explanation related to security and privacy.

Specifically, this change comes with the KB5008212 and KB5008215 updates, where the redirection protocol of applications such as EdgeDeflector is blocked.

This application, like other similar ones, basically what they do is force the operating system to open all the links in the preferred web browser, even when clicking on the search links in the taskbar and other elements of the system.

And it is that these applications work by intercepting protocol links that are inside Windows elements. With this change from Microsoft, protocol bindings will no longer open in default browser, but in Edge.

But the explanation for this behavior is found in a recent statement made by Microsoft to Theverge medium where they stated that “Windows also offers certain end-to-end customer experiences in both Windows 10 and Windows 11”.

They explain that “the taskbar search experience is an example of an end-to-end experience that is not designed to be redirected.”

They basically explain that you have to ensure that the experiences built into Windows 10 and Windows 11 are safe and work correctly for the operating system, with which certain links would open in Windows’ own browser such as Edge.

This security configuration prevents protocol hijacking, since malicious application creators could end up intercepting protocol links and redirecting them to fraudulent websites.

Although this does not mean that applications like EdgeDeflector are going to perform this type of malicious redirection, the truth is that to safeguard your security in both Windows 10 and Windows 11, this change has been chosen in recent updates.