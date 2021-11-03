11/02/2021 at 19:49 CET

Microsoft has announced its plan toto bring virtual reality to its popular online collaboration platform Teams, less than a week after the company that owns Facebook changed its name to Meta to precisely do the same.

In the framework of the Microsoft Ignite developer conference held these days virtually, the firm from Redmond (Washington state, USA) announced that Starting in 2022, it will begin to integrate aspects of the Mesh virtual reality and augmented reality platform into Teams.

Among other things, Internet users will be able to create their own avatars to attend work meetings and social events, and generate virtual spaces in which to interact with other users having the feeling of be sharing a place with them but without leaving home.

Although the first step will be the avatars, the company trusts that in the long run these can be replaced by much more realistic holograms. The virtual universe in Teams can be accessed both using virtual reality glasses and from the phone or computer.

Last Thursday, the company that owns Facebook, which until then had the same name as the social network, changed its name to Meta to reflect the shift of their priorities towards the metaverse, a virtual reality world similar to the one shown today by Microsoft.

The main difference between the ads by Meta and Microsoft is that the first one has a much more leisure-oriented character (video games or attendance at events such as concerts), while Microsoft’s is more focused, such as the Teams platform, at business world.