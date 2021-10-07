By David goldman

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) – Microsoft just introduced the coolest new technology the personal computer industry has seen for quite some time.

Windows Holographic is a crazy vision of the future of computing according to Microsoft. But it’s real and it’s coming soon.

With Windows Holographic, you can view and interact with 3D images around you. You can pinch them, pull them, touch them and run them with your fingers. You can “select” a hologram just by looking at it and you can walk around it in 3D space.

To view and “touch” the holograms, you must wear headphones called the “HoloLens.” You could say they look like Google Glass if they were on steroids – they fit around your head and have holographic glasses that you can see through that look like ski goggles.

The HoloLens itself is a computer equipped with a special chip called a holographic processing unit. This unit understands where you are looking, recognizes your gestures and your voice, and can draw a map of your surroundings.

The coolest part of the HoloLens and Windows Holographic is that, for the sake of technology itself, this is not just another super technology. Microsoft presented some compelling cases for your use.

In one scene, a woman using HoloLens needs help fixing her leaking dishwasher. A man in another city sitting in front of a tablet sees what she is looking at, makes a mark around the pipe to unscrew, and the woman can instantly see a 3D arrow showing her which pipe to unscrew.

Other scenes showed people immersed in video games, performing software-led surgeries and collaborating with team members on the design of a new motorcycle.

In a live demo of a new Microsoft application called HoloStudio, a Microsoft employee created a drone on stage, which she built and then controlled with her voice and fingers. With a virtual touch, she then 3D printed the drone.

Windows Holographic was created by Microsoft member Alex Kipman, who also created the software used in the Xbox Kinect.

The biggest surprise about Windows Holographic was that it was actually completely a surprise. Today, the secrets of the technology are leaked so much that consumers practically know exactly what companies are going to announce long before they take the stage to present it. That was not the case with Windows Holographic.

Microsoft has gone to great lengths to prevent any leaks. The company said it had been working on the project for years, sending the team to a room below Microsoft’s visitor center to work.

“We are not exactly known for knowing how to keep secrets,” Kipman said. “We were hiding in plain sight.”

Microsoft did not give a precise date for when Windows Holographic and HoloLens would be released. But the company said that Windows 10 had already been programmed to support holographic displays. Holographic technology could be available “within the Windows 10 schedule.” Windows 10 is expected to start shipping later this year.

To begin with, the things that people are going to be able to do with HoloLens are probably going to be very basic. So don’t expect to be able to grab a virtual gun and play Holographic Halo or immediately see a holographic representation of your redesigned kitchen.

In the way that Google did with Glass and that Facebook is doing with its Oculus VR headset, Microsoft is creating the hardware and software platform, as well as asking developers to build great apps and services to make the technology. holographic come to life. But Microsoft thinks it created something much more superior than Oculus and Glass, and Kipman said Microsoft would like to “humbly invite” developers from those platforms to come and work together with Windows Holographic and HoloLens.

You may not be ready to use HoloLens on your face, and Microsoft may not convince everyday personal computer users that holograms are the computing wave of the future.

But that is almost irrelevant. With the announcement of the holograms, Microsoft surprised and impressed the world of technology by doing something new and unique.

This noted that Microsoft should not be discounted when it comes to innovation.