Do you use Microsoft’s handy PowerToys for Windows? Then update 0.49 you are going to like it a lot …

PowerToys It is a set of little productivity tools created by Microsoft.

They are not included in Windows 11 because they have very specific uses, but some of them are very practical, essential for increase productivity while working on the PC.

Just came out PowerToys 0.49, the latest update that adapts the interface of some of these tools, to fit the use and appearance of Windows 11:

In the previous image we can see one of these tools, PowerRename, which is used to rename files easily, in bulk.

Now the interface is much clearer and changes the lists of options for push buttons. Yes, Windows 11 is designed with notebooks in mind, that’s a fact.

As we have said, PowerToys is a set of tools designed to increase productivity.

There are around of 15 tools, which are used to do things like zoom to the taskbar, resize images, create slide shows on CD, record what you see on the webcam with a timer, a RAW image viewer, and more.

Although its best known tool is TweakUI, that allows you to customize the Windows interface.

With PowerToys 0.49, in addition to modernizing the interface, Microsoft has added two new tools.

One of them is called Video Conference Mute, and what it does is completely stop the webcam video and sound, during a video conference.

This function can be assigned to a key. A kind of panic button if something inappropriate happens while we are on a video call.

Windows 11 will add this feature soon, according to The Verge, but it is not yet available.

The other tool is called Find My Mouse, and you can guess what it is for. Indeed, its function is find the mouse cursor.

It may not be necessary on a small laptop screen, but on large monitors with highly ornate and colorful design applications and images, it is very useful.

Windows already includes this feature, but Find My Mouse is more straightforward: just press the CTRL key twice to highlight the cursor.

If you want to enjoy these news, you can download PowerToys 0.49 from GitHub.