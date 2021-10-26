10/27/2021 at 12:24 AM CEST

The US software and computer services giant Microsoft announced on Tuesday that during the past three months, coinciding with the release of the Windows 11 operating system, their profits soared 48%. The company that Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded 46 years ago achieved some net profit of $ 20,505 million in the first three months of its fiscal year 2022, 48% higher than the 13,893 million for the same period last year.

The firm based in Redmond (Washington state, USA) had a turnover of 45,317 million dollars between July and September, mostly from services, and above the 37,154 million obtained in September 2020. For their part, investors Microsoft pocketed $ 2.73 per share last quarter, compared to the 84-cent dollar a year ago.

In addition to being the business segment with the highest turnover for the company, services are also the one with the highest growth, at a rate of 34.4%, compared to the 5.24% experienced by the product division. Among the services that grew the most were LinkedIn Marketing Solutions (61%), Azure and other cloud services (50%) and Dynamics 365 business management software (48%). For its part, the business around Microsoft’s video console, Xbox, which last year experienced an unprecedented rise due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, in the past three months grew only 2%.

In an intermediate interval of between 10 and 12% year-on-year growth in turnover are products linked to the Windows operating system, which for decades was the company’s flagship but has lost prominence in recent years. Just a few weeks ago, Microsoft released Windows 11, the first software update since 2015, and in which the start menu and the icons of the most used applications have been moved from the lower left corner of the screen (where they are in Windows 10) to the center. In addition to the change of position, the start menu becomes a kind of shuttle adapted to each user, with rounded corners and highlighting, for example, recently used documents or favorite applications.

To some extent, the redesign of Windows 11 brings Microsoft closer to that of its main competitor in the market for computer operating systems, Apple, whose interface already has many of the features that the Redmond firm now adopts. In a commitment to interoperability between devices, Windows 11 is compatible with applications for cell phones with Android operating system (created by Google), so that these can be downloaded to the computer from the Amazon application store.

In an interview with . in June after presenting the new operating system, Windows boss Panos Panay explained that all the changes in Windows 11 were made with the aim of “putting the human being at the center.” The manager said that moving the start button out of position, although it may seem trivial, responds to a much broader strategy that is the one that has guided the entire redesign of the world’s most widely used operating system for computers: that it be the software that suits the person and not the other way around.

Microsoft’s accounts were well received on Wall Street, where the company’s shares were up 1.44% up to $ 314.90 per share in post-closing electronic trading at New York dealers.