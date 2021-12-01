It has done it again, business intelligence software company MicroStrategy acquired close to 7K Bitcoins in its fiscal fourth quarter. The published information reveals that they have spent around $ 400 million on BTC and their crypto reserve grows over 120K.

The new purchase of Bitcoins

For the culmination of November, the firm has confirmed another financial operation in which they added more Bitcoins to their portfolio. In accordance with their previous positions, the purchase of said cryptocurrency has been consolidated, with an amount that exceeded 7K units.

Within the fourth fiscal quarter, MicroStrategy acquired about 7,002 Bitcoins, valued at $ 414 million.

This fact came at a time when the crypto market was looking for some point of stability. Within a wave of indecisive movements, the company decided to carry out the purchase operation with a BTC price oscillating 59K. According to a tweet from CEO Michael Saylor, the acquisition would have been executed at the $ 59,187 level, for a total of $ 414.4M.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 7,002 bitcoins for ~ $ 414.4 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 59,187 per #bitcoin. As of 11/29/21 we #hodl ~ 121,044 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.57 billion at an average price of ~ $ 29,534 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps: //t.co/OA8VWG1bZX – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) November 29, 2021

With this purchase in mind, the tradition of allocating part of the funds towards cryptocurrency holdings remains in force. This position of the company is affirmed from the moment in which it was agreed to use BTC as a treasury asset.

The growth of the reserve

The recent operation with which MicroStrategy acquired Bitcoins is another of the purchases in which it participates, causing its BTC portfolio to grow in the last month. Thanks to this, the holdings of said cryptocurrency exceeded the figure of 120K, until it was placed at 121,044 coins.

For this occasion, the company formalized the sale of some 571,000 shares, in a period between October and November 2021. Already at the end of this month, the announcement that confirmed the recent purchase in the crypto market was published.

The total amount of the holdings (including the new purchase) would be valued at over $ 7MM (at the time of this publication).

An action surrounded by risks

Although the company already has a considerable amount of BTC, its round of cryptocurrency acquisitions is fraught with risks when adding the new purchase. Just as it could be comfortably earned, Bitcoin’s appreciation is subject to a volatile environment.

So far, MicroStrategy has been lucky enough to keep its Bitcoins capital at a formidable price. At the same time, the firm faces the possibility of a severe crash, keeping in mind the large debts obtained to pay for crypto asset holdings.

