The business intelligence software company that has been dedicated to accumulating Bitcoin, MicroStrategy, bought more BTC. He announced that they now have 1,914 BTC acquired between December 9-29 for about $ 94.2 million in cash.

MicroStrategy raised funds for the purchase by selling shares. In the third quarter, the company added nearly 9,000 bitcoins to its holdings, an average of 3,000 per month.

CEO Michael Saylor has made acquiring bitcoins a second term for his 32-year-old company.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 1,914 bitcoins for ~ $ 94.2 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 49,229 per #bitcoin. As of 12/29/21 we #hodl ~ 124,391 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.75 billion at an average price of ~ $ 30,159 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps: //t.co/tNxDwaT8VD – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 30, 2021

Data suggests that Bitcoin’s dominance has declined

According to data from TradingView, the dominance of the Bitcoin market has continued to decline, bottoming out below 40% this week.

In this regard, Bitcoin critic and Europac chairman Peter Schiff tweeted about the event on Wednesday, saying it is indicative that BTC is “losing its first-move competitive advantage.”

Research released by TradingPlatforms on Monday claimed that the data may signal that an “altcoin season” is about to take place. In the last seven years, the dominance of the altcoin market has tripled, from 21% in 2014 to close to 60% this month.

Santo Blockchain will install 50 Bitcoin ATMs

Panama is doing all it can to keep pace with El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoinization’ with the installation of 50 Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs in 2022.

Santo Blockchain announced that Panama would be the first country to benefit from its newly acquired Bitcoin ATMs. While Colombia and Costa Rica are next on their list.

Panama has become an increasingly pro-cryptocurrency jurisdiction. In September, a new bill was drafted to recognize BTC as an alternative payment method. What possibly allows greater freedoms in Panama when using cryptocurrencies.

South Korean exchanges will require their users to verify their private wallet addresses

Major South Korean crypto exchanges including Upbit, Bithumb and Korbit will follow Coinone’s lead in banning transfers to unverified wallets. According to industry analysts.

Yesterday Coinone announced that it would reject unverified private wallet deposits from January 24 to reduce the risk of money laundering. All Korean exchanges, including Upbit, Bithumb, Korbit, and 20 others, are expected to apply similar or identical measures to Coinone before March 25. The Korean government has set a deadline for exchanges to accurately track currency transactions on and off their platforms.

