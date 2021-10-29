MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor reported that he had added nearly 9,000 Bitcoin in the third quarter. Which brings its holding to 114,042 BTC, with a total value of more than $ 7 billion.

“Currently, MicroStrategy is the corporate owner of Bitcoin, with more than 114,000 BTC. We will continue to evaluate opportunities.

As a curious fact, Michael Saylor stated that MicroStrategy is committed to buying Bitcoin. And he has no plans to sell it. Saylor called Bitcoin a great long-term investment for shareholders.

In fact, Michael Saylor is open to partnerships that allow MicroStrategy to buy more Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy invests in Bitcoin again

In this regard, MicroStrategy indicated that it added 8,957 BTC to its holdings in the third quarter. In addition, it will continue to evaluate opportunities to raise additional capital and be able to execute its Bitcoin strategy.

Bitcoin holding. Source: MicroStrategy

BTW, as Bitcoin is priced at roughly $ 61,250 at the time of writing. The value of MicroStrategy’s holdings equals about $ 6.9 billion.

Very important, Michael Saylor with MicroStrategy and Bitcoin is not luck. It’s one of the best financial decisions of a 21st century CEO.

Financial report

So MicroStrategy, the largest independent, publicly traded business intelligence company. You announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 (the third quarter of your 2021 fiscal year).

According to Michael Saylor: “MicroStrategy delivered strong third quarter results that demonstrated successful execution on both our operational and digital asset strategies. Overall demand for the MicroStrategy platform continued to grow and we are pleased with the growing interest in and adoption of our cloud solutions. “

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $ 128 million, an increase of 0.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $ 105.7 million. This represents a gross margin of 82.6%, compared to a gross margin of 82.9% in the third quarter of 2020, while operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $ 155.3 million . An increase of 23.3% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Loss of operations for the third quarter of 2021 was $ 49.7 million compared to $ 20.3 million for the third quarter of 2020.

“We are profitable, we are generating a very healthy operating margin. And I am very satisfied with the stability and maturity of that business.

In closing, if you want to be like Michael Saylor, Bitcoin should be yours too.

I retire with this phrase from Michael Saylor: “Bitcoin is the best asset. There is no second best.

