Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy company is not the only one that owns Bitcoin (BTC). For example, we have Tesla and Square. Waiting for them to continue to increase.

By the way, on CNBC, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor predicted that Bitcoin will rise forever. Therefore, there are still many advantages ahead.

“Our opinion is that Bitcoin will be volatile because it is connected to the entire crypto market and it is new. But it will continue to rise forever.

In fact, Saylor continues to believe in Bitcoin, in the third quarter, MicroStrategy bought 8,957 BTC. Which brought his holding of Bitcoins to 114,042.

Either way, Michael Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy, reiterated that he continues to hold Bitcoin and said, “Don’t sell your Bitcoin.”

Furthermore, it stated that it would continue to evaluate opportunities to raise even more capital to execute its strategy on Bitcoin. And that the company is open to partnerships that will allow it to buy more BTC.

However, MicroStrategy is not the only company that has Bitcoin on its balance sheet. We have three companies that also own the main cryptocurrency.

Tesla (TSLA) owns Bitcoin

Tesla has more than $ 2.6 billion in Bitcoin. Which means that their holdings amount to 42,000 Bitcoin.

In July, CEO Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla owned “about 42,000 Bitcoins.” In the first quarter, Tesla declared to the SEC that the value of its Bitcoin holdings was $ 2.48 billion.

Later, the company sold Bitcoin worth $ 170 million USD. Something that was done to demonstrate the liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to keeping cash on the balance sheet.

As a fun fact, Michael Saylor recommended to Elon Musk that he use the proceeds from the sale of his Tesla shares and invest them in Bitcoin.

Ultimately, the comment came in response to a survey created by Elon Musk through his Twitter account. Where he asked his community if he should sell 10% of Tesla shares.

Square (SQ)

For his part, Square’s co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has long been a Bitcoin advocate. Square owns 8,027 Bitcoins.

In fact, your hopes for the cryptocurrency extend beyond your financial capabilities.

“My hope is that it creates world peace or helps create world peace.”

By the way, Jack Dorsey stated, “Our goal is to help Bitcoin become the native currency of the Internet.”

“If I wasn’t on Square or Twitter, I would be working on Bitcoin, but I think they both have a role in it.”

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)

Similarly, Marathon Digital Holdings, a cryptocurrency mining business based in the United States, has more than $ 460 million in Bitcoin.

With a market capitalization of approximately $ 7.5 billion, Marathon Digital is substantially smaller than Square and Tesla. To date, its mining fleet has produced approximately 2,516 self-mined Bitcoins.

In effect, the company has not sold Bitcoin since October 2020. It even bought 4,812 Bitcoins in January 2021. As a result of continued accumulation, Marathon has around 7,453 Bitcoins.

By way of closing, the value of Bitcoin is trading at $ 67,284, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Michael Saylor: “Bitcoin is the language of money.”

