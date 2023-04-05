Midjourney Cancels Free Accounts, AI-Powered Image Generator Goes Paid

After the success of version 5, midjourney it has taken a step forward in AI-powered imaging and has forgotten the days when it allowed everyone to use its platform. Now, the AI ​​will be paid.

Like the different DALL-E versions of OpenIA, Midjourney is an artificial intelligence program with which users can create images from textual descriptions. With v5, they have made it so that Internet users cannot tell a real photo from a fake one.

The app has not yet been officially released and is still in its beta phase. Midjourney rose to prominence after the British magazine The Economist used the software to make the cover of one of its June 2022 issues.

However, after months of being open to the public, Midjourney has become a paid platform after the success of its update. Either you pay the subscription, or you don’t generate images.

midjourney

Midjourney’s success

As indicated in The Washington Postquoted in xatakaThe CEO of the company, David Holz, warned of the change on the Discord channel that hosts the service: “Due to a combination of extraordinary demand and abuse of test accounts, we have disabled free trials.”

Holz further revealed on the verge how that virality probably skyrocketed with a video explaining how to access Midjourney’s free service. The resources of the platform, which makes use of GPUs to generate these images, were overwhelmed.

One of the most viral images generated by AI was that of Pope Francis dressed in streetwear.

It is not known if Midjourney will again offer free accounts in order to use the service. Meanwhile, DALL-2 and Stable Diffusion continue to offer free options, albeit with more limitations.