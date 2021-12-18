Miesha Tate has a dramatic change in her career in mind following her friend Julianna Peña’s epic victory at UFC 269.

Former UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has plans to clinch a world title before retiring again. For some time, Tate believed that it was necessary to go through Nunes to achieve his goal. However, Peña’s victory changed things a bit.

The pair are expected to have a rematch in 2022. The outcome of that fight is likely to play a role in how Tate moves forward with her own career, as she is not particularly interested in fighting Peña.

Miesha Tate points out that a lot would have to happen before a confrontation with Peña becomes real. But if it did happen, she would rather lose to flyweight than have to share the Octagon with her friend.

“This definitely changes the whole picture of the bantamweight division. I think the next ones will be Amanda and Julianna. All signs point to the next fight. I think Julie will win that fight again, especially since she already broke Amanda once. I definitely think Julianna can do that again, and probably more easily. I need to get back on the win column so I’ll probably fight in March. I do not want to fight with Julie, I have longed for a long time for her to reach the top ”.

Tate tries not to get too far ahead of himself and focuses first on winning a couple of fights. If a confrontation with Peña eventually looms, they will have a conversation when necessary.

“A lot of things can change from now on, so I have to win and do my job. I think what I really have to do is win and focus on that. If Julie is still the champion when she gets there, I think it would be a conversation that we should have at that point. You will probably have to get two wins before you envision a championship fight. So, I have to focus on myself. I will continue to cheer on Julie and pray that we never have to fight each other. “

In addition, there is always the possibility of making a division change, especially since Julianna Peña already has a loss at the hands of Valentina Shevchenko.

“I know Julianna can hit 125 pounds and so can I. That is another question. It is not out of the question that either of them will hunt down Valentina Shevchenko at some point. I know she wants that fight too, so we’d have to see what happens if everything keeps going in that direction. There is always the possibility that either one of them will go to 125. “

According to Tate, dropping an extra 10 pounds would require a change in your lifestyle, and it’s not something you’re looking forward to doing right now. He also doesn’t want to run away from fights at bantamweight after suffering a loss.

“It’s something I’ve definitely thought about. But I definitely don’t want people to think I’m running from 135 pounds. I hate the idea of ​​leaving a division for a loss. It really bothers me. I feel like I need more time to digest all of that. It’s not out of the question by any means, but it would be a long process to get down to 125. I’ve said many times that I’m not a fan of big weight cuts. So, I would probably have to do a few things to change my body and get down to that weight, but it’s not something I can’t do. “

