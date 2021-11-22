

Migbelis Castellanos ended his reign in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’.

Although this Sunday he had to hand over the crown to Sirey Morán, Migbelis Castellanos will go down in history as the queen who was healed and accepted thanks to what she learned in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ when she became the first queen without size, without limits and without excuses.

For the Venezuelan this was a day full of mixed feelings, the end of a long cycle, also the continuation of an even more important one: his growth as one of the most beloved talents of the Univision public.

What is the magic of Migbelis that has made her stay on the number one network on Hispanic television beyond her contract? Just like in his time Alejandra Espinoza, Ana Patricia Gámez or Francisca Lachapel, Castellanos has an angel, something vital to connect with the public, but that few talents have.

His spontaneity, his freshness, sharing his good and bad moments, accompanied by his constant preparation and his enormous desire to grow, makes the public connect with Migbelis, feel identified or want to be like her.

In these three years Migbelis was part of several shows. In addition to ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, she participated as a reporter for ‘Sal y Pimienta’, we see her in ‘Enamorándonos’ daily, in each of the ‘Teletón USA’, the network’s Christmas and New Year specials, and the Univision digital channel.

Migbelis Castellanos won a very special ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, the first without sizes, without limits and without excuses. Something that helped her heal the hell she lived in the past when he committed many crazy things in his fight against weight in order to get the crown of ‘Miss Venezuela’.

A few days ago, in a exclusive interview with Jomari Goyso for ‘Sal y Pimienta’, she confessed that in her battle against being overweight, she became addicted to diuretic pills, sewed up her tongue so as not to eat solids, and injected herself with a substance that she did not even know What was it about. All this led her to have kidneys from a 60-year-old woman at 19 and put her life at risk.

That is why, for Migbelis, having won ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ was much more than a crown or a contract with Univision and a job offer: was to understand that a size does not define her, that nothing is worth risking her life, and that her connection with the public is closer to being a real woman, that an unattainable.

Today, the Venezuelan gave the crown to Sirey Morán, the Honduran who has just become Univision’s new talent, in the partner and colleague of her predecessor, Migbelis Castellanos.

