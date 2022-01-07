We start to beat the season 2022 of the Major League Baseball – MLB and then we will analyze which of these Venezuelan players will shine brighter in terms of numbers in the coming course of the best baseball in the world.

Undoubtedly, in the face of the coming course of the Major Leagues, Venezuelans will be followed year after year, but especially the names of Miguel Cabrera, Ronald Acuña Jr., Salvador Pérez, José Altuve, Eduardo Escobar, Gleyber Torres Y Eugenio Suarez, being they the players of this country who in recent years have been in the arena of the best baseball in the world.

Miguel Cabrera – Detroit Tigers

The historic Venezuelan of the Detroit Tigers will play his 20th season and for 2022, he has the goal of reaching 3,000 hits in the Major Leagues to continue framing his brilliant career and this is how it will go in the upcoming season according to Fangraphs:

Games 122 Plate appearances: 527 At-bats: 474 Hits: 121 Doubles: 20 Triples: 1 Home runs: 17 Scored: 59 RBIs: 64 Walks: 44 Stolen bases: 1 AVG: .256 OBP: .322 SLG: .407 OPS: .729 WAR: 0.1

Ronald Acuña Jr. – Atlanta Braves

The Venezuelan will face 2022 hungry for revenge after that terrible injury and his numbers in 2022 will be very attractive, so it will be of vital importance for the Atlanta organization, which has just won the World Series.

Games 122 Plate appearances: 557 At-bats: 465 Hits: 132 Doubles: 25 Triples: 2 Home runs: 32 Scored: 99 RBIs: 78 Walks: 74 Stolen bases: 25 AVG: .285 OBP: .391 SLG: .569 OPS: .960 WAR: 5.6

Salvador Pérez – Kansas City Royals

The receiver comes from marking a truly historic season in 2021 and without a doubt, next year he will again seek to be among the MLB benchmarks, his possible numbers are as follows:

Games 141 Plate appearances: 617 At-bats: 575 Hits: 149 Doubles: 26 Triples: 1 Home runs: 37 Scored: 81 RBIs: 102 Walks: 27 Stolen bases: 1 AVG: .260 OBP: .302 SLG: .504 OPS: .806 WAR: 2.6

José Altuve – Houston Astros

The Astros second baseman is coming off a great year, being among the best waiters in the entire MLB and in 2022 he will want to continue with the same line:

Games 147 Plate appearances: 681 At-bats: 603 Hits: 170 Doubles: 32 Triples: 1 Home runs: 26 Scored: 101 RBIs: 79 Walks: 62 Stolen bases: 8 AVG: .282 OBP: .352 SLG: .469 OPS: .821 WAR: 4.5

Eduardo Escobar – New York Mets

“El de La Pica” in 2021 was a performing player and earned his first call to the All-Star Game, for this year after signing with the New York Mets he will seek to further consolidate himself as those productive players.

Games 138 Plate appearances: 566 At-bats: 513 Hits: 123 Doubles: 23 Triples: 3 Home runs: 22 Scored: 63 RBIs: 74 Walks: 43 Stolen bases: 2 AVG: .240 OBP: .301 SLG: .429 OPS: .730 WAR: 1.8

Gleyber Torres – New York Yankees

The one from Caracas will very surely be the second baseman of the Bronx Bombers and will seek to have better numbers than in 2021, projections place him with promising figures that will allow him a resurgence in the MLB.

Games 150 Plate appearances: 632 At-bats: 556 Hits: 149 Doubles: 28 Triples: 1 Home runs: 23 Scored: 81 RBIs: 83 Walks: 64 Stolen bases: 14 AVG: .269 OBP: .346 SLG: .445 OPS: .791 WAR: 3.6

Eugenio Suarez – Cincinnati Reds

“Boliobomba” did not have a good offensive year despite his home runs in 2021, so much so that his average was one of the worst in the MLB, however, he will seek a resurgence in 2022 and the numbers support them a bit.

Games 116 Plate appearances: 493 At-bats: 431 Hits: 96 Doubles: 18 Triples: 1 Home runs: 25 Scored: 61 RBIs: 71 Walks: 51 Stolen bases: 2 AVG: .224 OBP: .314 SLG: .444 OPS: .758 WAR: 1.2

Undoubtedly, these seven Venezuelan players are the best that there is today in the Major Leagues, so it is good to create the unknown of who will be the one who will shine the most in the next season.

Who will have the best year?

