

The new caravan managed to negotiate with the National Migration Institute on Tuesday, while the first remains in the state of Veracruz.

The migrants, who intended to reach Mexico City, agreed to be transferred to 10 states in the country and continue with its regularization process with the option of being able to work legally in Mexican territory.

The migrant caravan remained in transit through Chiapas for five days, traveling 107 kilometers from Tapachula to Mapstepec.

Héctor Martínez Castuera, general director of the representative offices of the INM, assured that this agency has always been willing to attend to all migrants who irregularly tread the country on the edge of violence, misery, poverty and natural disasters.

“Now that they are in our country, we want them to have a regular stay,” he said.

The migrants will now be transferred on buses that will take them to the states of Puebla, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero, Guanajuato where they will deliver their cards and they will be able to access an employment opportunity.

Uncertain progress

Pethuel is one of the Haitian migrants who walked more than 100 kilometers from Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala, from where some 2,000 from the island left last week.

Hundreds of children and women travel in this group who have suffered from the high temperatures, the lack of water and the ulcers that have formed on their feet.

“In spite of everything, I feel good and we want to reach our destination,” said the Haitian migrant, who would accept the humanitarian visa to transit through the country.

The migrants have left Tapachula due to the chaos in the offices of the INM and the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (Comar) of the Government, which face a delay in the delivery of documents.

Just this Tuesday, the thousands of Haitian migrants blocked the road in front of the Tapachula Olympic Stadium to demand that the procedures be expedited.

The resistant caravan in Veracruz

Parallel, The caravan that last week arrived in Veracruz, a state in the eastern part of the country, is advancing on foot this Tuesday from the town of Cruz del Milagro towards the north of this region, one of the most dangerous in the country.

They took the road that leads to Córdoba, although this destination is still very far away (more than 200 kilometers) so they will make several stops along the way and it is expected that this Wednesday they will reach the municipality of Juan Rodríguez Clara.

The migrants did so, as in days past, under surveillance by the security forces and also supported by medical bodies.

This caravan, which at the beginning a month ago brought together about 5,000 people in Chiapas, would now be made up of several hundred people, an estimated 600, who walk with a changing climate, between cold and rain.

Tiredness after more than 600 kilometers has taken its toll on them (there are many families with children) and therefore hundreds of them have joined the INM’s proposal to regularize their stay and leave the contingent.

This caravan advances while the region experiences a record migratory flow towards the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “found” more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on December 30. September.

The groups have been launched after the Mexican authorities frustrated the advance of four migrant caravans that left precisely from Tapachula in the first days of September.

Mexico has detected more than 190,000 undocumented immigrants from January to September, about triple the number in 2020, in addition to having deported almost 74,300, according to the Migration Policy Unit of the Ministry of the Interior.

