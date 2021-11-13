

In an improvised way, the walkers made food and took the opportunity to rest from the long journey.

OAXACA (Mexico) – The migrant caravan, mostly made up of women and children, took a break today in the municipal park of Matías Romero, in the southeastern state of Oaxaca, although tomorrow, Sunday, they plan to continue their advance towards Veracruz, in a journey that has already added 21 days through southern Mexico.

The migrants anticipated their arrival almost three days in this municipality located in the eastern zone of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, an obligatory point on the Central America-Mexico-United States migration route. after having decided on Friday to board trucks to continue with their journey, which they had started on foot.

While men and women were preparing this Saturday’s food in foil buckets that made the role of pots, a five-year-old boy of Honduran origin toured the place and was surprised by the statue of Mexican President Benito Juárez (1858-1872 ), who seemed to extend his arm as a sign of help.

With the help of his brother, barely 8 years old, the little boy managed to climb the statue and mount himself on the arm of the one also known as the Benemérito de las Américas.

For this Saturday lunch, some migrants raised money and bought chicken and beef accompanied with vegetables.

“Only the one who cooperated will be able to eat there”said one of the cooks, so those who did not cooperate with money helped by washing the meat and improvised kitchen utensils.

Other migrants took the opportunity to continue resting on the municipal court or touring the municipality of Matías Romero in search of food to take with them on the road.

They want to get to Veracruz

Irineo Mujica, who leads the group of approximately 1,000 migrants, informed . that the plan established by the caravan is to leave this Sunday morning with a view to advancing about 127 kilometers to reach Sayula, a municipality located in the state of Veracruz. .

Until now, the migrant caravan is less than 60 kilometers from entering Veracruz, third state that could travel in this caravan.

However, the migrants have had to overcome the threat of the National Guard that seeks to stop the passage of the contingent and the cold front

In addition to the incursions of the National Guard to slow down the passage of the contingent of migrants that left in Oaxaca and Veracruz the cold front that plagues the country, which leaves cool environments of up to 22 degrees Celsius, in addition to the danger represented by walking on the road, where to circulate tractors and pipes that transport fuel.

According to activists, the caravan plans to travel on the tractor-trailer platforms, because hundreds of women and children are exhausted from long walks.

“It would be killing them, the front is cold and they can no longer bear to walk on the road,” said Mujica.

In the midst of this progress, the National Guard maintains a discreet surveillance and custody operation of the migrant caravan On Friday, the caravan from Central America, Haiti and Venezuela advanced 78 kilometers from Niltepec to Matías Romero aboard three trucks, however , they had a small confrontation with elements of the National Guard, which did not become older.

In recent days, a total of 800 migrants from the caravan have regularized their situation in the country through the National Migration Institute (INM) and, as a result, have left the contingent.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “Found” more than 1.5 million undocumented persons on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.

In addition, Mexico has detected more than 190,000 undocumented immigrants from January to September, about three times the number in 2020, in addition to having deported almost 74,300, according to the Migration Policy Unit of the Ministry of the Interior.

